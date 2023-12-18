As of December 9, 2023, the annual coal transportation volume of Huanghua Port Station of Shuozhou-Huanghua Railway reached 200.2794 million tons, with an increase of 6.1924 million tons or up 3.2% year on year.

Since the beginning of 2023, Huanghua Port Station has given full play to the advantages of integrated operation. By making flexible response to the transportation situations, strengthening the coordination of regional entities and promoting the construction of intelligent station for heavy-load train, Huanghua Port Station constantly unleashes transportation potential, and has set record highs of transportation indicators for 9 consecutive times. To improve the efficiency of loading and unloading processes, Huanghua Port Station has held various coordination meetings with China Energy Ports Corp. regarding quality and efficiency improvement with measures developed to reduce the coefficient of unloading fees and empty container reposition surcharge. Both companies have given full considerations to various factors including the subsequent traffic flow, the use of arrival and departure tracks, and dumpers, strictly calculating the working duration of various procedures to generate the fastest unloading solutions. In 2023, Huanghua Port Station has completed unloading for 46,675 trains, with an increase of 1,140 trains compared with that in 2022. Huanghua Port Station formulates traffic flow plans accurately to maximizes the use of parallel routes to relieve the cross-pressure on connecting lines and turnout area. In addition, an intelligent shunting system has been adopted to automatically notify the field personnel to enter the operation site, effectively avoiding late notification and late entry, and making various operation procedures closely interlinked. Huanghua Port Station has thus set a series of new records including a loading volume of 179 heavy-loaded trains and an unloading volume of 169 trains on non-gap days, as well as a loading volume of 99 heavy-loaded trains in a single shift, etc. Huanghua Port Station also strives to improve empty train scheduling efficiency by establishing temporary shunting teams for ten-thousand-ton trains at the port and dispatching shunting teams for ten-thousand-ton trains for per-port procedures to work in the port area, so as to enhance the handling capacity for ten-thousand-ton trains. Moreover, Huanghua Port Station rationally arranges for the locomotive routing and the use of arrival and departure tracks in the station, records special work logs, and probes into limitation factors. As a result, new records of empty train scheduling were set, including unloading 178 trains and scheduling 24 twenty-thousand-ton trains on non-gap days, constantly empowering and improving the efficiency of energy supply guarantee.