As of May 9, the annual inspection mileage of the Shuohuang Railway's rail flaw detection vehicle has reached 20,249 kilometers, providing strong rail flaw inspection safety guarantees for equipment stability and operational safety.

Facing challenges such as wide-ranging detection points, diverse and complex line conditions, and difficulty in adjusting sensitivity during detections, the company has established a special team to tackle these issues. The team adheres strictly to technical standards, gradually strengthens safety responsibilities, optimizes personnel organization, and coordinates technical forces reasonably. Moreover, they enhance practical training in system operation, equipment maintenance, and fault handling, consolidating the professional skills of rail flaw detection staff. Sticking to the principle of "one-person operation, multi-person re-detection," the company adopts a work mode of "high standards, strict requirements, excellence in operation, and achieving excellence at one go" to ensure the safety of both equipment and personnel. Fully utilizing the advantages of large-scale inspection equipment in "fast, accurate, and stable" all-weather operation, the company has completed 14 inspections of the entire line and 2 station inspections, laying a solid foundation for advancing the "gap period inspection" operation mode of flaw detector, and the construction of an intelligent system featuring "security guarantee, efficiency improvement, cost reduction, manpower reduction, and sustainability".