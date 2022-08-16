Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1088   CNE1000002R0

CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

(1088)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  11:59 2022-08-16 pm EDT
22.75 HKD   -0.22%
08/16CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Wins “Best Practice Case of Listed Companies for Rural Revitalization”
PU
08/08CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : A Research Project of Xinshuo Zhunchi Railway re Subgrade Freezing Prevention and Control Passed Fin...
PU
08/08CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Annual Freight Volume of Huanghua-Dajiawa Railway Cumulatively Exceeded 10 Million Tons
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Shenhua Energy : Wins “Best Practice Case of Listed Companies for Rural Revitalization”

08/16/2022 | 11:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
China Shenhua Wins "Best Practice Case of Listed Companies for Rural Revitalization"
Author：Source：Pubdate：2022-08-15Font size：【LMS】

Recently, according to the news source from China Association for Public Companies, "Leveraging the Advantages of Central State-owned Enterprises and Boosting Rural Revitalization", submitted by China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (CSEC), has been selected as "Best Practice Case of Listed Companies for Rural Revitalization".

Based on Party building, the case aims to enhance confidence of people to get rid of poverty, with highlights on education, health, industry, and infrastructure. Following General Secretary Xi Jinping's important instructions on poverty alleviation, it expounds on continuous practices and plentiful fruits of CSEC as a vanguard role of "national team" and "pacesetter" that fulfills the responsibilities of state-owned enterprises, consolidates and expands the achievements of poverty alleviation, and boosts rural revitalization in all aspects.

It is reported that CSEC offered paired assistance with rural revitalization to three counties (Wubu County and Mizhi County in Shaanxi Province; Butuo County in Sichuan Province) as well as a county (Nyainrong County in Tibet Autonomous Region). These four counties have shaken off poverty up to now. CSEC focuses on education assistance, helps build primary and secondary schools, initiates education funds to assist the impoverished students, and donates and builds charity bookstores, which contributes to high-quality and balanced development of compulsory education. CSEC spares no efforts for health assistance, does its best to help the people get medical services, and constantly launches "Red Ribbon" Project for Prevention of Mother-to-child HIV Transmission and congenital heart disease screening and treatment, so that people won't fall back into poverty due to illnesses. CSEC prioritizes infrastructure and launches 162 projects to solve the most urgent livelihood problems with the greatest direct benefits to local people. CSEC goes all out for industrial assistance, and vigorously implements various modes according to local conditions, such as "Industry + Employment + Consumption" and "Industry + Ecosystem + Consumption". In addition, with enhancement to Party building, CSEC has helped the locals update outmoded and undesirable habits and customs. Insisting on "teaching them how to fish", CSEC improves skills training and employment for them, so that they fight against poverty with great confidence. In conclusion, CSEC makes down-to-earth efforts and reaps substantial outcomes for rural revitalization in true sense, which demonstrates its determination to bring the locals a happy life through joint efforts.

Disclaimer

CSEC - China Shenhua Energy Company Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 03:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
08/16CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Wins “Best Practice Case of Listed Companies for Rural Revita..
PU
08/08CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : A Research Project of Xinshuo Zhunchi Railway re Subgrade Freezing ..
PU
08/08CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Annual Freight Volume of Huanghua-Dajiawa Railway Cumulatively Exce..
PU
08/08CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : CHN Energy Zhunneng Group Invents Digital reflection for Mine to Fi..
PU
08/07CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : First Trial Train Powered by SHEN-12 1+1 Locomotives Succeeded in B..
PU
08/05CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : First Trial Train Powered by SHEN-12 1+1 Locomotives Succeeded in B..
PU
08/01CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : The First Hybrid-powered Locomotive was Formally Put into Operation..
PU
08/01CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : CHN Energy Zhunneng Group Succeeds in Development of Domestically-p..
PU
08/01CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Hydrogen Refueling of China's First High-power Hydrogen -powered Sh..
PU
07/31China Shenhua Energy Chairman Resigns
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 336 B 49 432 M 49 432 M
Net income 2022 68 699 M 10 121 M 10 121 M
Net cash 2022 126 B 18 549 M 18 549 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,71x
Yield 2022 13,6%
Capitalization 548 B 80 737 M 80 737 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 77 872
Free-Float 29,9%
Chart CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 19,74 CNY
Average target price 23,77 CNY
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhi Ren Lv Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Meijian Luo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kwok Keung Yuen Independent Non-Executive Director
Chong En Bai Independent Non-Executive Director
Han Wen Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED24.18%80 927
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED71.80%30 131
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED82.90%26 601
COAL INDIA LIMITED51.76%17 181
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED42.00%15 874
SHANXI COKING COAL ENERGY GROUP CO.,LTD.48.25%7 415