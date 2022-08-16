China Shenhua Energy : Wins “Best Practice Case of Listed Companies for Rural Revitalization”

Author： Source： Pubdate： 2022-08-15 Font size：【LMS】

Recently, according to the news source from China Association for Public Companies, "Leveraging the Advantages of Central State-owned Enterprises and Boosting Rural Revitalization", submitted by China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (CSEC), has been selected as "Best Practice Case of Listed Companies for Rural Revitalization".

Based on Party building, the case aims to enhance confidence of people to get rid of poverty, with highlights on education, health, industry, and infrastructure. Following General Secretary Xi Jinping's important instructions on poverty alleviation, it expounds on continuous practices and plentiful fruits of CSEC as a vanguard role of "national team" and "pacesetter" that fulfills the responsibilities of state-owned enterprises, consolidates and expands the achievements of poverty alleviation, and boosts rural revitalization in all aspects.

It is reported that CSEC offered paired assistance with rural revitalization to three counties (Wubu County and Mizhi County in Shaanxi Province; Butuo County in Sichuan Province) as well as a county (Nyainrong County in Tibet Autonomous Region). These four counties have shaken off poverty up to now. CSEC focuses on education assistance, helps build primary and secondary schools, initiates education funds to assist the impoverished students, and donates and builds charity bookstores, which contributes to high-quality and balanced development of compulsory education. CSEC spares no efforts for health assistance, does its best to help the people get medical services, and constantly launches "Red Ribbon" Project for Prevention of Mother-to-child HIV Transmission and congenital heart disease screening and treatment, so that people won't fall back into poverty due to illnesses. CSEC prioritizes infrastructure and launches 162 projects to solve the most urgent livelihood problems with the greatest direct benefits to local people. CSEC goes all out for industrial assistance, and vigorously implements various modes according to local conditions, such as "Industry + Employment + Consumption" and "Industry + Ecosystem + Consumption". In addition, with enhancement to Party building, CSEC has helped the locals update outmoded and undesirable habits and customs. Insisting on "teaching them how to fish", CSEC improves skills training and employment for them, so that they fight against poverty with great confidence. In conclusion, CSEC makes down-to-earth efforts and reaps substantial outcomes for rural revitalization in true sense, which demonstrates its determination to bring the locals a happy life through joint efforts.