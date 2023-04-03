China Shenhua Energy : Xinshuo Railway Sets This Year's Record with 550,000-tonne Daily Coal Transport Volume

Author： Ji Bing and Li Yujian Source： Xinshuo Railway Pubdate： 2023-04-03 Font size：【LMS】

On March 20, Xinshuo Railway transported 558,000 tonnes of coal, hitting a new high since the start of 2023.

Since the beginning of this year, Xinshuo Railway has given full play to its advantage in integrated operation and implemented transport plans and train marshaling in a rational manner to remove bottlenecks hindering the efficiency of transportation. Following the principle of "loading and transporting as much as possible", the company strives to enhance its loading capacity and increase its transport volume, increasing the number of operating trains to 134 each day. Besides, it has advanced the work to drain traffic to the railway by tapping potential cargo sources, and ensured the efficient, orderly operation of coal loading and transport. It has also strengthened the planning and coordination of empty and heavy-haul trains at boundaries between different railway administrations, and improved train operation command. Focusing on the alignment between locomotives and carriages, the matching between cargo and trains, and the coordination of boundaries, it deploys loading plans rationally according to the coal sources of various loading stations, and optimizes the use of locomotives to ensure smooth connection of locomotives and carriages. All loading stations keep a close eye on the loading process, constantly optimize the workflow and increase the loading efficiency to "transport as much coal as possible and smoothen the operation of every train".