Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1088   CNE1000002R0

CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

(1088)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  02:48:04 2023-04-03 am EDT
24.45 HKD   -1.01%
02:49aChina Shenhua Energy : Shendong's First Self-developed Intelligent Coal-crushing Robot Begins Trial Operation
PU
02:49aChina Shenhua Energy : Xinshuo Railway Sets This Year's Record with 550,000-tonne Daily Coal Transport Volume
PU
03/27China Shenhua Energy : 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Shenhua Energy : Xinshuo Railway Sets This Year's Record with 550,000-tonne Daily Coal Transport Volume

04/03/2023 | 02:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Xinshuo Railway Sets This Year's Record with 550,000-tonne Daily Coal Transport Volume
Author：Ji Bing and Li YujianSource：Xinshuo RailwayPubdate：2023-04-03Font size：【LMS】

On March 20, Xinshuo Railway transported 558,000 tonnes of coal, hitting a new high since the start of 2023.

Since the beginning of this year, Xinshuo Railway has given full play to its advantage in integrated operation and implemented transport plans and train marshaling in a rational manner to remove bottlenecks hindering the efficiency of transportation. Following the principle of "loading and transporting as much as possible", the company strives to enhance its loading capacity and increase its transport volume, increasing the number of operating trains to 134 each day. Besides, it has advanced the work to drain traffic to the railway by tapping potential cargo sources, and ensured the efficient, orderly operation of coal loading and transport. It has also strengthened the planning and coordination of empty and heavy-haul trains at boundaries between different railway administrations, and improved train operation command. Focusing on the alignment between locomotives and carriages, the matching between cargo and trains, and the coordination of boundaries, it deploys loading plans rationally according to the coal sources of various loading stations, and optimizes the use of locomotives to ensure smooth connection of locomotives and carriages. All loading stations keep a close eye on the loading process, constantly optimize the workflow and increase the loading efficiency to "transport as much coal as possible and smoothen the operation of every train".

Attachments

Disclaimer

CSEC - China Shenhua Energy Company Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 06:48:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
02:49aChina Shenhua Energy : Shendong's First Self-developed Intelligent Coal-crushing Robot Beg..
PU
02:49aChina Shenhua Energy : Xinshuo Railway Sets This Year's Record with 550,000-tonne Daily Co..
PU
03/27China Shenhua Energy : 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
PU
03/26China Shenhua Energy's 2022 Net Profit Rose 42%
DJ
03/24China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Proposes Final Dividend for the Financial Year End..
CI
03/21China Shenhua Energy : Shendong Coal Further Expands the Utilization of GER Technology
PU
03/17China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Reports Production Results for the Month and Year ..
CI
03/10China Shenhua Energy : Zhungeer Energy's Heidaigou Mine Passes Acceptance Inspection for C..
PU
03/10China Shenhua Energy : Shendong Coal Promotes Utilization of Gob-side Entry Retaining Tech..
PU
03/06China Shenhua Energy : Huanghua Port Achieves New Breakthrough in Ballast Water Recycling
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 343 B 49 947 M 49 947 M
Net income 2023 66 521 M 9 684 M 9 684 M
Net cash 2023 112 B 16 238 M 16 238 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,53x
Yield 2023 10,7%
Capitalization 538 B 78 256 M 78 256 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
EV / Sales 2024 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 83 029
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 21,61 CNY
Average target price 24,49 CNY
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhi Ren Lv Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jing Gang Song Chief Financial Officer
Kwok Keung Yuen Independent Non-Executive Director
Chong En Bai Independent Non-Executive Director
Han Wen Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED9.53%78 256
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED9.47%28 707
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED18.07%22 268
COAL INDIA LIMITED-5.07%16 033
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-6.30%13 638
SHANXI LU'AN ENVIRONMENTAL ENERGY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.30.21%9 554
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer