  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1088   CNE1000002R0

CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

(1088)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

China Shenhua Energy : Zhuhai Port Committed to Building A Smart Port

10/09/2021 | 05:12am EDT
Zhuhai Port Committed to Building A Smart Port
Author：By Li Yong and Wu MengSource：China Energy Zhuhai PortPubdate：2021-10-09Font size：【LMS】

In recent years, China Energy Zhuhai Port has been committed to building a smart port, and has taken the lead in the industry in 5G technology and onshore power generation.

Leveraging advantages in the application of 5G technology, Zhuhai Port has been cooperating with China Unicom and China Mobile since 2019 in multiple cooperation projects related with intelligent terminal, remote control, digital reflection and autonomous driving. This July, Zhuhai Port worked with the Zhuhai branch of China Unicom on the 5G communication system, which will replace the original 800M digital system to lower the investment and cost of maintenance and make it easier for technological protection.

Meanwhile, the company's 5G system tailor made for the port is highly similar to the visual command and coordination system that would serve the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, while both are currently the most advanced communication system in China. It is known that Zhuhai Port is also the first Chinese port company to successfully operate the 5G communication technology, which plays a leading role for port companies in the field.

On November 12, 2019, a meeting was held in Zhuhai Port to push the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao cooperation on onshore power generation and promote green development and low-carbon production and lifestyles. The onshore power project became the largest of its kind among bulk coal ports nationwide as well as a high-voltage "port onshore power" demonstration project of China Southern Power Grid.

Since the launch of the project, Zhuhai Port has proactively engaged in the cooperation with China Southern Power Grid and Guangdong Maritime Safety Administration to facilitate the construction and the promotion of high-voltage onshore power in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. After the project was officially put into operation, a total of 57 vessels calling at the Zhuhai Port were successfully connected in 2020 alone, using 930,000 kWh of onshore power, equivalent to a reduction of 372 tons of standard coal, 926 tons of carbon dioxide emission, and 27 tons of sulfur dioxide emission. The company's efforts to promote onshore power have made an important contribution to green, low-carbon and safe production in the area.

Disclaimer

CSEC - China Shenhua Energy Company Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2021 09:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 281 B 43 645 M 43 645 M
Net income 2021 46 563 M 7 226 M 7 226 M
Net cash 2021 85 194 M 13 222 M 13 222 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,18x
Yield 2021 10,8%
Capitalization 402 B 62 343 M 62 344 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 75 097
Free-Float 29,9%
Chart CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 14,45 CNY
Average target price 16,86 CNY
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ji Ping Yang Chief Executive Officer, GM & Executive Director
Shan Cheng Xu Chief Financial Officer
Xiangxi Wang Chairman
Meijian Luo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kwok Keung Yuen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED19.59%62 343
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED54.28%21 681
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED119.68%15 879
COAL INDIA LIMITED39.13%15 455
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED151.50%15 320
WASHINGTON H. SOUL PATTINSON AND COMPANY LIMITED19.61%9 497