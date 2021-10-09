China Shenhua Energy : Zhuhai Port Committed to Building A Smart Port

Author： By Li Yong and Wu Meng Source： China Energy Zhuhai Port Pubdate： 2021-10-09 Font size：【LMS】

In recent years, China Energy Zhuhai Port has been committed to building a smart port, and has taken the lead in the industry in 5G technology and onshore power generation.

Leveraging advantages in the application of 5G technology, Zhuhai Port has been cooperating with China Unicom and China Mobile since 2019 in multiple cooperation projects related with intelligent terminal, remote control, digital reflection and autonomous driving. This July, Zhuhai Port worked with the Zhuhai branch of China Unicom on the 5G communication system, which will replace the original 800M digital system to lower the investment and cost of maintenance and make it easier for technological protection.

Meanwhile, the company's 5G system tailor made for the port is highly similar to the visual command and coordination system that would serve the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, while both are currently the most advanced communication system in China. It is known that Zhuhai Port is also the first Chinese port company to successfully operate the 5G communication technology, which plays a leading role for port companies in the field.

On November 12, 2019, a meeting was held in Zhuhai Port to push the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao cooperation on onshore power generation and promote green development and low-carbon production and lifestyles. The onshore power project became the largest of its kind among bulk coal ports nationwide as well as a high-voltage "port onshore power" demonstration project of China Southern Power Grid.

Since the launch of the project, Zhuhai Port has proactively engaged in the cooperation with China Southern Power Grid and Guangdong Maritime Safety Administration to facilitate the construction and the promotion of high-voltage onshore power in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. After the project was officially put into operation, a total of 57 vessels calling at the Zhuhai Port were successfully connected in 2020 alone, using 930,000 kWh of onshore power, equivalent to a reduction of 372 tons of standard coal, 926 tons of carbon dioxide emission, and 27 tons of sulfur dioxide emission. The company's efforts to promote onshore power have made an important contribution to green, low-carbon and safe production in the area.