Zhunge'er Energy Group produced 5.13 million tons of commercial coal in August, a year-on-year increase of 800,000 tons, reaching a five-year high. At the same time, it generated 410 million kWh of electricity, a year-on-year increase of 10 million kWh.

In August, committed to ensuring energy supply in the summer peak season, Zhunge'er Energy Group paid close attention to flood prevention, continuously optimized its production plans, arranged equipment maintenance in a coordinated way, strictly implemented scheduling orders, and promoted production and operation through concrete actions. The company focused on optimizing production organization to ensure supply during the flood season. It increased raw coal production before the rainy season and guaranteed sufficient storage in temporary coal storage yards and coal preparation plants, giving full play to its ability in guaranteeing the quantity of coal storage; It formulated plans to replenish supply after the rain and continued to improve scheduling capability, achieving high-quality fulfillment of various replenishment measures. Its equipment maintenance center ensured the quality of equipment maintenance, providing equipment guarantee for stable production and supply during the flood season; its coal preparation plants implemented strict loading management and continued to strengthen skills training and assessment of employees, maintaining the loading satisfaction rate above 95% for two consecutive months; and its gangue power plant strictly implemented the "control and non-stop" measures, eliminating equipment defects in time while improving the load capacity of its generation units. Moreover, it collected online supply-and-demand load data in a real-time manner, prepared for the load in advance, and strove for stable and full operation of generation units.