The "new-type coal-based nano-hydrocarbon explosives and preparation technology" project of Zhungeer Energy Group recently passed the appraisal by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and was identified as the first of its kind both at home and abroad, representing the world's advanced level. Thus, this technology, alongside another technological innovation of the company, "coal-based nano-hydrocarbon additives", has been officially licensed with access to the country's civil explosives industry.

Based on the application of coal-based nano-hydrocarbon fuel preparation technology, Zhungeer Energy developed coal-based nano-hydrocarbon additives that can be used as an alternative to diesel for industrial explosives production. It has also developed a new type of low-cost, high-performance coal-based nano-hydrocarbon explosive, which proved more effective than ordinary ammonium oil explosives, especially in terms of blast pile uplift, settlement height, and rock mass, after blasting test at an open-pit coal mine. Catering to the characteristics of coal-based nano-hydrocarbon additives as high-viscosity fluid and based on the on-site mixed ammonium oil explosives technology, the company developed new-type coal-based nano-hydrocarbon explosive technology and equipment, which can help achieve the industrialized production and application of the explosives. The innovative project fills the technical gaps in coal-based fuel industrial explosives both at home and abroad. Official acceptance of the project paved the way for its industrialized production and its application in the civil explosives industry nationwide, which is of milestone significance in promoting clean and efficient utilization of coal and achieving the "Dual Carbon" goals.