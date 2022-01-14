Log in
    1088   CNE1000002R0

CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

(1088)
China Shenhua Energy : Zhungeer Energy's Projects Recognized with Management Innovation Awards

01/14/2022 | 02:52am EST
Zhungeer Energy's Projects Recognized with Management Innovation Awards
Author：By Chen ZhiqiangSource：Zhungeer EnergyPubdate：2022-01-14Font size：【LMS】

China National Coal Association unveiled winners of Management Modernization Innovation Achievements Award in the coal industry on December 24. Zhungeer Energy won the first, second and third prizes of the award with three projects, namely The Digital Finance and Business Management Platform of Big Coal Company Advancing the Building of Smart Finance, The Exploration and Application of A Management Model Integrating Green Mine Building and Industrial Tourism Development in Large Mining Zone, and The Exploration and Practice of Risk-grading Management Mechanism for Production Safety.

China National Coal Association reviewed achievements of management innovation submitted by coal companies. After online review, comprehensive expert review and public disclosure procedures, a total of 230 achievements were recognized as the management modernization innovation achievements in the industry. Of them, 16 won the first prizes, 53 the second prizes and 161 the third prizes.

Honoring research achievements of management science in the coal industry, the Award was launched to summarize and promote practices of management innovation in the sector, and encourage companies to advance management innovation, promote transformation and upgrading, and achieve high-quality and high-efficiency development. Winners of the award in 2021 represent typical experience and achievements of coal companies in digital development, applying big data technologies, upgrading quality and fostering brands. They demonstrate the management level and development trend of coal companies while offering valuable experience for others to draw on.

Disclaimer

CSEC - China Shenhua Energy Company Ltd. published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 07:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
