    1088   CNE1000002R0

CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

(1088)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-08-31 am EDT
24.70 HKD   -1.40%
China Shenhua Energy : has been Included in Hong Kong Hang Seng Index

08/31/2022 | 04:30am EDT
China Shenhua Energy has been Included in Hong Kong Hang Seng Index
Recently, Hong Kong Hang Seng Indexes has announced the inclusion of China Shenhua Energy in Hang Seng Index (HSI) according to the results of the quarterly review of Hang Seng Index Series as of June 30, 2022, which will take effect on September 5, 2022.

As an important indicator of the Hong Kong stock market price, HSI is the most influential stock price index to reflect the fluctuation trends. Hong Kong Hang Seng Indexes Co., Ltd. comprehensively takes into account market capitalization, trading volume and other information to select, and regularly reviews and updates on this basis. Currently, HSI constituent stocks increase from 69 to 73 in total. Inclusion in HSI constituent stocks can help enterprises gain greater market influence, attract more attention from investment institutions, and secure more investment from investment institutions.

Up to now, as a constituent stock, China Shenhua has been also included in Hang Seng Composite Index (HSCI), Hang Seng Composite Energy Index (HSCIEN), Hang Seng High Dividend Yield Index (HSHDYI), Hang Seng Shanghai & Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect China 80 Index (HSSCC80), among others.

Disclaimer

CSEC - China Shenhua Energy Company Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 08:29:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
