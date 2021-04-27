China Shenhua Energy : ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE PROGRESS IN OBTAINING EXPLORATION RIGHTS OF COAL RESOURCES AT TAIGEMIAO

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01088)

ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE PROGRESS IN OBTAINING EXPLORATION RIGHTS OF COAL RESOURCES AT TAIGEMIAO

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) and 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of China Shenhua Energy Company Limited ("the Company") dated 28 May 2015 in relation to the progress in obtaining exploration rights of coal resources at Taigemiao. Unless otherwise defined herein, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as in the said Announcement.

Recently, the Company obtained from the Ministry of Natural Resources of the People's Republic of China the exploration permit of preliminary exploration of the coal resources in the southern area of Taigemiao of Dongsheng Coalfield in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region ("Exploration Permit"). The major details of the Exploration Permit are as follows: