China Shenhua Energy : PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the content of this announcement, make no representation to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the content of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01088)

PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

In accordance with the articles of association of China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (the "Company"), the Company Law of the People's Republic of China and applicable laws and regulations, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") proposes the appointment of Mr. Yang Rongming as a non-executive director of the fifth session of the Board of the Company.

The proposed appointment of non-executive director is subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company by way of ordinary resolution at the general meeting.

BACKGROUND OF THE CANDIDATE FOR NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Mr. Yang Rongming

Yang Rongming, male, born in May 1965, aged 55, Chinese nationality, professorate senior engineer and a member of Communist Party of China. Mr. Yang has extensive experience in coal enterprise management. He graduated from the Mining Engineering Department of Fuxin Mining Institute in 1990, majoring in mining engineering. In 2010, he received a master's degree in engineering from Shandong University of Science and Technology. In 2016, he received a postgraduate degree and a doctorate degree in engineering from Liaoning Technical University.

Since December 2020, Mr. Yang has been serving as the director of coal and transportation industry management department of China Energy Group. From May 2018 to December 2020, he served as secretary of the Party Committee and chairman of Shenhua Zhunneng Group Co., Ltd.. From May 2009 to May 2018, he served as deputy general manager, general manager and deputy secretary of Party Committee of Shenhua Shendong Coal Group Co., Ltd., director, general manager and deputy secretary of Party Committee of Shenhua Xinjie Energy Co., Ltd., secretary of the Party Committee, director and chairman (legal representative) of Yulin Shenhua Energy Co., Ltd..

Prior to the foregoing, Mr. Yang had served as deputy head of Liuta Mine, Shenhua Group Wanli Coal Company Limited, manager of Shuozhou Branch, assistant to the general manager and deputy general manager of Wanli Coal Branch of China Shenhua Energy Company Limited.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Yang has not held any directorship in any listed companies in the past three years.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Yang has no relationship with any directors, members of the senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Yang does not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Upon approval of appointment of Mr. Yang by the shareholders of the Company, Mr. Yang will enter into a service contract with the Company till the expiry of the tenure of the fifth session of the Board commencing from the date of appointment. Pursuant to the articles of association of the Company, Mr. Yang shall be elected and appointed at a general meeting of the Company and may be re-elected and re-appointed at a general meeting of the Company.

Mr. Yang's annual remuneration package will not be fixed in the service contract and will be determined by shareholders at a general meeting of the Company pursuant to the articles of association of the Company and with reference to recommendations of the Remuneration Committee of the Board in accordance with its terms of reference, taking into account, among other matters, his duties and responsibilities.

Save for disclosed above, there is no any other information required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, and the Company is not aware of any other matters that need to be brought to the attention of shareholders of the Company.

GENERAL

A circular containing, among other matters, details of the above proposed appointment of non-executive director and a notice of the general meeting will be dispatched to the shareholders of the Company as soon as practicable.

By order of the Board

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited

Huang Qing

Secretary to the Board of Directors

Beijing, 28 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following: Mr. Wang Xiangxi, Mr. Yang Jiping and Mr. Xu Mingjun as executive directors, Mr. Jia Jinzhong as non-executive director, Dr. Yuen Kwok Keung, Dr. Bai Chong-En and Dr. Chen Hanwen as independent non-executive directors, and Mr. Wang Xingzhong as employee director.