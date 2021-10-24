China Shenhua Energy's Third-Quarter Net Profit Rose 21% on Higher Coal Demand

By Ben Otto



China Shenhua Energy Co.'s net profit in the third quarter rose 21% on higher energy demand in China amid rising coal prices.

The state-controlled energy company posted net profit of 14.78 billion yuan ($2.31 billion), it said late Friday.

Revenue rose 46% from a year earlier to CNY88.97 billion on strong demand for coal and electricity.

Beijing-based China Shenhua said it expects government measures to ensure stability of the supply of electricity and coal through the winter and into spring to take effect in the fourth quarter, alleviating a tight supply-demand situation.

