  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1088   CNE1000002R0

CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

(1088)
  Report
ChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Shenhua Energy's Third-Quarter Net Profit Rose 21% on Higher Coal Demand

10/24/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
By Ben Otto

China Shenhua Energy Co.'s net profit in the third quarter rose 21% on higher energy demand in China amid rising coal prices.

The state-controlled energy company posted net profit of 14.78 billion yuan ($2.31 billion), it said late Friday.

Revenue rose 46% from a year earlier to CNY88.97 billion on strong demand for coal and electricity.

Beijing-based China Shenhua said it expects government measures to ensure stability of the supply of electricity and coal through the winter and into spring to take effect in the fourth quarter, alleviating a tight supply-demand situation.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-24-21 1950ET

Financials
Sales 2021 282 B 44 131 M 44 131 M
Net income 2021 47 028 M 7 367 M 7 367 M
Net cash 2021 73 692 M 11 543 M 11 543 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,11x
Yield 2021 10,7%
Capitalization 406 B 63 628 M 63 633 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 76 182
Free-Float 29,9%
Chart CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 14,67 CNY
Average target price 17,17 CNY
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ji Ping Yang Chief Executive Officer, GM & Executive Director
Shan Cheng Xu Chief Financial Officer
Xiangxi Wang Chairman
Meijian Luo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kwok Keung Yuen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED22.33%63 628
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED50.11%21 289
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED118.71%16 511
COAL INDIA LIMITED29.86%14 460
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED130.04%14 156
WASHINGTON H. SOUL PATTINSON AND COMPANY LIMITED12.60%9 135