China Shenhua Energy : was included in“50 Best ESG Central SOEs”List

Author： Source： Pubdate： 2021-10-09 Font size：【LMS】

On September 18, China Shenhua Energy Company was included in the "50 Best ESG Central SOEs" list, and its "ESG Management System Construction" was selected as an excellent case in the ESG Blue Book of Chinese Listed Central SOEs 2021.

As a subsidiary of China Energy Investment Corporation (China Energy) that was dual-listed in the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Shanghai Stock Exchange, China Shenhua comprehensively sorted out the ESG indicators in accordance with the regulatory requirements of Shanghai Stock Exchange and Hong Kong Stock Exchange as well as the international rating standards. China Shenhua established a three-level indicator system that includes the bottom level, the middle level and the high level, on the basis of which the company developed the ESG Management System independently.

The main body of the system is the information management system of China Energy, and is connected with systems related to intelligent statement platform, enterprise resource planning (ERP), ecological environment, and management of carbon assets. The system integrates China Shenhua's data and information about environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) through data extraction and reports, which reduces repeated reports and enhances the validity of data.

The ESG Management System has greatly improved the quality and compilation efficiency of ESG reports, laying a good foundation for ESG information disclosure and the communication among stakeholders. In addition, the system has integrated regulatory requirements of stock markets and rating standards as well as regular management of the company, so as to build a long-term mechanism to improve corporate ESG performance.