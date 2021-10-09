Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1088   CNE1000002R0

CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

(1088)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Shenhua Energy : was included in“50 Best ESG Central SOEs”List

10/09/2021 | 04:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
China Shenhua was included in"50 Best ESG Central SOEs"List
Author：Source：Pubdate：2021-10-09Font size：【LMS】

On September 18, China Shenhua Energy Company was included in the "50 Best ESG Central SOEs" list, and its "ESG Management System Construction" was selected as an excellent case in the ESG Blue Book of Chinese Listed Central SOEs 2021.

As a subsidiary of China Energy Investment Corporation (China Energy) that was dual-listed in the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Shanghai Stock Exchange, China Shenhua comprehensively sorted out the ESG indicators in accordance with the regulatory requirements of Shanghai Stock Exchange and Hong Kong Stock Exchange as well as the international rating standards. China Shenhua established a three-level indicator system that includes the bottom level, the middle level and the high level, on the basis of which the company developed the ESG Management System independently.

The main body of the system is the information management system of China Energy, and is connected with systems related to intelligent statement platform, enterprise resource planning (ERP), ecological environment, and management of carbon assets. The system integrates China Shenhua's data and information about environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) through data extraction and reports, which reduces repeated reports and enhances the validity of data.

The ESG Management System has greatly improved the quality and compilation efficiency of ESG reports, laying a good foundation for ESG information disclosure and the communication among stakeholders. In addition, the system has integrated regulatory requirements of stock markets and rating standards as well as regular management of the company, so as to build a long-term mechanism to improve corporate ESG performance.

Disclaimer

CSEC - China Shenhua Energy Company Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2021 08:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
05:12aCHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Zhuhai Port Committed to Building A Smart Port
PU
04:52aCHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : was included in“50 Best ESG Central SOEs”List
PU
10/07China's Major Coal-Producing Provinces to Beef Up Supply Amid Power Shortage
MT
09/28CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Shendong Coal Built the Industry's First Mine with Full Coverage of..
PU
09/28CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Dayan Company (Baorixile Energy)'s Unmanned Driving Project Passed ..
PU
09/26CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Shendong Coal's Intelligent Longwall Face Put into Operation
PU
09/26CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Railway Equipment's Smart Maintenance Project Launched
PU
09/21China Lowers Minimum Coal Stock Requirement to Boost Output
MT
09/20China's Coal Output Rebounds in August
MT
09/17CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Railway Equipment's Digital System Recognized as National Pilot Pro..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 281 B 43 645 M 43 645 M
Net income 2021 46 563 M 7 226 M 7 226 M
Net cash 2021 85 194 M 13 222 M 13 222 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,18x
Yield 2021 10,8%
Capitalization 402 B 62 343 M 62 344 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 75 097
Free-Float 29,9%
Chart CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 14,45 CNY
Average target price 16,86 CNY
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ji Ping Yang Chief Executive Officer, GM & Executive Director
Shan Cheng Xu Chief Financial Officer
Xiangxi Wang Chairman
Meijian Luo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kwok Keung Yuen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED19.59%62 343
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED54.28%21 681
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED119.68%15 879
COAL INDIA LIMITED39.13%15 455
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED151.50%15 320
WASHINGTON H. SOUL PATTINSON AND COMPANY LIMITED19.61%9 497