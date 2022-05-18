Log in
    1088   CNE1000002R0

CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

(1088)
05/18 11:59:40 pm EDT
25.00 HKD   -0.40%
05/18Chinese Energy Stocks Decline Amid Global Recession Fears
DJ
05/10CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Q1 Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders Increased by 63.3% YoY
PU
05/10CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY : Huanghua Port Selected as 2021 Best National Credible ...
PU
Chinese Energy Stocks Decline Amid Global Recession Fears

05/18/2022 | 11:57pm EDT
By Justina Lee


Chinese energy stocks broadly declined Thursday morning amid persistent concerns that an economic downturn in the global economy could curb demand.

China-listed shares of oil majors PetroChina Co. and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., also known as Sinopec, fell 1.9% and 0.7%, respectively. China Oilfield Services slid 3.7%.

Among coal companies listed in China, China Coal Energy Co. shed 1.7% and China Shenhua Energy Co. fell 0.9%.

The declines weighed on benchmark indexes in Shanghai and Shenzhen, with both down about 0.4%. The CSI 300 index, which tracks large-capitalization stocks listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, fell 0.6%.

While investor sentiment has been partially supported by signs of China reopening its economy, this has been offset by intense global recessionary worries, SPI Asset Management Managing Partner Stephen Innes said in a note. The oil market remains volatile, with reasons aplenty for traders to consider selling in the current environment, he added.

"As the procession to recession shortens, oil prices could continue to fall due to demand concerns," Mr. Innes said.

Citi analysts highlighted in a recent note signs of flagging demand in China, noting that April electricity demand fell 1.3% from a year earlier.


Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-18-22 2356ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED -0.94% 6.33 Delayed Quote.42.44%
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED 0.13% 8.01 Delayed Quote.18.45%
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION -0.51% 3.94 Delayed Quote.8.54%
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED -0.40% 25 Delayed Quote.36.76%
CHINESE ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.06% 0.465 Delayed Quote.-12.96%
COAL ENERGY S.A. -8.48% 1.51 Delayed Quote.-41.07%
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) -1.83% 190.1 Delayed Quote.-18.84%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.44% 110.78 Delayed Quote.44.70%
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED -0.78% 3.81 Delayed Quote.10.09%
WTI 2.44% 110.725 Delayed Quote.51.27%
Financials
Sales 2022 331 B 48 970 M 48 970 M
Net income 2022 65 324 M 9 672 M 9 672 M
Net cash 2022 111 B 16 485 M 16 485 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,25x
Yield 2022 14,4%
Capitalization 587 B 86 885 M 86 885 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 77 872
Free-Float 29,8%
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 21,60 CNY
Average target price 22,00 CNY
Spread / Average Target 1,86%
Managers and Directors
Zhi Ren Lu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xiangxi Wang Chairman
Meijian Luo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kwok Keung Yuen Independent Non-Executive Director
Chong En Bai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED36.76%87 684
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED39.84%24 893
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED45.81%21 796
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED42.44%16 461
COAL INDIA LIMITED26.36%14 682
SHANXI COKING COAL ENERGY GROUP CO.,LTD.51.03%7 886