China Sinostar : MONTHLY UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE

China Sinostar Group Company Limited ʕ਷ശ݋ණྠ Ϟࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 485)

MONTHLY UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE

This announcement is made by the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Sinostar Group Company Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 3.7 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Takeovers Code") issued by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 13 November 2020 (the "Announcement") relating to the appointment of receiver over certain shares of the Company and the announcements of the Company dated 13 December 2020, 13 January 2021 and 13 February 2021 made pursuant to Rule 3.7 of the Takeovers Code. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board wishes to update the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that, as at the date of this announcement, to the best of the knowledge of the Directors having made all reasonable enquiries with the Receivers, no potential purchaser has been identified in respect of the sale of the Charged Shares, and that no agreement has been entered into in respect of the sale of the Charged Shares.

In compliance with Rule 3.7 of the Takeovers Code, monthly announcement(s) will be made by the Company until an announcement is made of a firm intention to make an offer under Rule 3.5 of the Takeovers Code or of a decision not to proceed with an offer. Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate or required in accordance with the Listing Rules and/or the Takeovers Code (as the case may be).

Warnings: The possible sale of the Charged Shares may or may not materialise, and even if materialises, may or may not result in a change of control and lead to a general offer under Rule 26.1 of the Takeovers Code. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company, and if they are in any doubt about their position, they should consult their professional adviser(s).

By Order of the Board

China Sinostar Group Company Limited

Wang Xing Qiao

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 13 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Wang Jing, Mr. Wang Xing Qiao and Mr. Zhao Shuang as executive directors; and Mr. Su Bo, Mr. Zeng Guanwei and Mr. Tang Shengzhi as independent non-executive directors.

The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.