Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Sinostar Group Company Limited    485   BMG2161L1155

CHINA SINOSTAR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

(485)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Sinostar : MONTHLY UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE

03/15/2021 | 12:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Sinostar Group Company Limited ʕ݋ Ϟʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 485)

MONTHLY UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE

This announcement is made by the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Sinostar Group Company Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 3.7 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Takeovers Code") issued by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 13 November 2020 (the "Announcement") relating to the appointment of receiver over certain shares of the Company and the announcements of the Company dated 13 December 2020, 13 January 2021 and 13 February 2021 made pursuant to Rule 3.7 of the Takeovers Code. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board wishes to update the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that, as at the date of this announcement, to the best of the knowledge of the Directors having made all reasonable enquiries with the Receivers, no potential purchaser has been identified in respect of the sale of the Charged Shares, and that no agreement has been entered into in respect of the sale of the Charged Shares.

In compliance with Rule 3.7 of the Takeovers Code, monthly announcement(s) will be made by the Company until an announcement is made of a firm intention to make an offer under Rule 3.5 of the Takeovers Code or of a decision not to proceed with an offer. Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate or required in accordance with the Listing Rules and/or the Takeovers Code (as the case may be).

Warnings: The possible sale of the Charged Shares may or may not materialise, and even if materialises, may or may not result in a change of control and lead to a general offer under Rule 26.1 of the Takeovers Code. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company, and if they are in any doubt about their position, they should consult their professional adviser(s).

By Order of the Board

China Sinostar Group Company Limited

Wang Xing Qiao

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 13 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Wang Jing, Mr. Wang Xing Qiao and Mr. Zhao Shuang as executive directors; and Mr. Su Bo, Mr. Zeng Guanwei and Mr. Tang Shengzhi as independent non-executive directors.

The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.

Disclaimer

China Sinostar Group Company Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 04:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHINA SINOSTAR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
12:18aCHINA SINOSTAR  : Monthly update announcement pursuant to rule 3.7 of the takeov..
PU
2020CHINA SINOSTAR  : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
2020CHINA SINOSTAR  : (1) effective date for capital reorganisation; and (2) free ex..
PU
2020CHINA SINOSTAR  : Poll results of the special general meeting held on 14 septemb..
PU
2020PROXY FORM FOR USE AT THE SPECIAL GE : 00 a.m. at Imperial Room III, Mezzanine F..
PU
2020CHINA SINOSTAR  : Proposed capital reorganisation and notice of sgm
PU
2020CHINA SINOSTAR  : Proposed capital reorganisation
PU
2020PROXY FORM FOR USE AT THE ANNUAL GEN : 30 a.m. and at any adjournment thereof
PU
2020CHINA SINOSTAR  : Further announcement on annual results for the year ended 31 m..
PU
2020CHINA SINOSTAR  : Change of independent non-executive director and composition o..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 71,2 M 9,17 M 9,17 M
Net income 2020 -25,1 M -3,24 M -3,24 M
Net Debt 2020 6,64 M 0,86 M 0,86 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,57x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 81,9 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
EV / Sales 2020 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 21
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart CHINA SINOSTAR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Sinostar Group Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SINOSTAR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xing Qiao Wang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jing Wang Chairman
Guan Wei Zeng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sheng Zhi Tang Independent Non-Executive Director
Bo Su Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA SINOSTAR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED60.42%11
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED18.20%44 104
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED8.26%38 357
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED12.19%32 964
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-4.05%27 917
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED16.49%27 678
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ