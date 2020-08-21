China Sinostar Group Company Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 485)

Proxy form for use at the special general meeting to be held on Monday, 14 September 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Imperial Room III, Mezzanine Floor, Royal Pacific Hotel, China Hong Kong City, 33 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong and at any adjournment thereof (the "SGM")

I/We (note 1) of

(note 2)

shares of HK$0.01 each in the capital of China Sinostar Group Company Limited (the " Company ") HEREBY APPOINT (note 3) the chairman of the Meeting, or (note 3)

being the registered holder(s) of

of

or failing him, the Chairman of the meeting as my/our proxy to act for me/us at the SGM (or at any adjournment thereof) to be held at Imperial Room III, Mezzanine Floor, Royal Pacific Hotel, China Hong Kong City, 33 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Monday, 14 September 2020 at 11:00 a.m. and at the said meeting (or at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of the resolution set out in the notice convening the SGM (the "Notice") dated 21 August 2020 as hereunder indicated or, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit (note 4).

SPECIAL RESOLUTION FOR (note 4) AGAINST (note 4)

To approve the proposed Capital Reorganisation, involving the Share Consolidation and the Capital Reduction.#

Please refer to the Notice for full text of the resolution.

Dated Signature(s) (note 5)

Notes:

Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS . The names of all joint holders should be stated. Please insert the number of shares of the Company registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the Company registered in your name(s). If you wish to appoint a proxy other than the chairman of the Meeting, please strike out "the Chairman of the Meeting, or" and insert the name and address of the person you wish to appoint in the space provided. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS PROXY FORM MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT . A proxy needs not be a member of the Company. Please note that according to the articles of association of the Company, no member of the Company may appoint more than two proxies to attend and vote at a general meeting of the Company (other than HKSCC Nominees Limited or its successor thereto who may appoint more than two proxies). IMPORTANT : If you wish to vote for any resolution, please tick the appropriate box(es) marked "For". If you wish to vote against any resolution, please tick the appropriate box(es) marked "Against". Failure to complete any or all the boxes will entitle your proxy to cast your votes at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than those referred to above. This proxy form must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing. In the case of a corporation, this form must be executed either under seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised in writing. In the case of joint registered holders of any share of the Company, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the vote(s) of other joint holder(s) and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of joint holding. To be valid, this proxy form together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event no later than 48 hours before the time appointed for the Meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and delivery of this proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Meeting if you so wish.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the Meeting of the Company (the "Purposes"). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorized by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing by mail to Tricor Secretaries Limited at the above address.