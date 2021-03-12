China Smarter Energy : FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA SMARTER ENERGY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1004)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to the announcement of China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 27 January 2021 in relation to the major disposal of a subsidiary of the Company (the "Disposal") and the announcement of the Company dated 19 February 2021 in relation to the delay in dispatch of circular (collectively, the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

It was stated in the Announcements that a circular (the "Circular") containing, among other, (i) further details of the Disposal and the transactions contemplated thereunder; (ii) other information as required under the Listing Rules; and (iii) notice of the SGM will be dispatched to the Shareholders on or before 12 March 2021.

As additional time is required for the Company to prepare and finalise the financial information, including the statement as to the sufficiency of working capital and the statement as to indebtedness, for inclusion in the Circular, the despatch date of the Circular has been postponed to on or before 1 April 2021.

By order of the Board

China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Limited

Chen Xiaxuan

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 12 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Hu Hanyang, Mr. Weng Xiaoquan, Mr. Bo Dateng and Mr. Chen Xiaxuan are the executive directors of the Company; and Mr. Lam Cheung Mau, Mr. Pun Hau Man and Mr. Wang Yuzhou are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.

* For identification purposes only