CHINA SMARTER ENERGY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED    1004

CHINA SMARTER ENERGY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1004)
Company 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Smarter Energy : FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

03/12/2021 | 04:48am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA SMARTER ENERGY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED ʕ਷౽ᅆঐ๕ණྠછٰϞࠢʮ̡*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1004)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to the announcement of China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 27 January 2021 in relation to the major disposal of a subsidiary of the Company (the "Disposal") and the announcement of the Company dated 19 February 2021 in relation to the delay in dispatch of circular (collectively, the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

It was stated in the Announcements that a circular (the "Circular") containing, among other, (i) further details of the Disposal and the transactions contemplated thereunder; (ii) other information as required under the Listing Rules; and (iii) notice of the SGM will be dispatched to the Shareholders on or before 12 March 2021.

As additional time is required for the Company to prepare and finalise the financial information, including the statement as to the sufficiency of working capital and the statement as to indebtedness, for inclusion in the Circular, the despatch date of the Circular has been postponed to on or before 1 April 2021.

By order of the Board

China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Limited

Chen Xiaxuan

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 12 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Hu Hanyang, Mr. Weng Xiaoquan, Mr. Bo Dateng and Mr. Chen Xiaxuan are the executive directors of the Company; and Mr. Lam Cheung Mau, Mr. Pun Hau Man and Mr. Wang Yuzhou are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.

* For identification purposes only

China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 1 123 M 145 M 145 M
Net income 2019 -122 M -15,7 M -15,7 M
Net Debt 2019 2 043 M 263 M 263 M
P/E ratio 2019 -32,1x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 675 M 87,0 M 87,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 8,45x
EV / Sales 2019 5,33x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 33,4%
Chart CHINA SMARTER ENERGY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SMARTER ENERGY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Liang Zhang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cheung Mau Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Hau Man Pun Independent Non-Executive Director
Yu Zhou Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Han Yang Hu Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA SMARTER ENERGY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.41%87
NEXTERA ENERGY-2.97%145 932
ENEL S.P.A.-2.09%99 278
IBERDROLA, S.A.-7.05%80 751
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.84%69 837
ORSTED A/S-22.65%64 220
