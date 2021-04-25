China Smarter Energy : (I) RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHAIRMAN OF AUDIT COMMITTEE, CHAIRMAN OF REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, AND MEMBER OF NOMINATION COMMITTEE; AND (II) APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHAIRMAN OF AUDIT COMMITTEE, CHAIRMAN OF REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, AND MEMBER OF NOMINATION COMMITTEE

The biographical details of Mr. Lo are set out as follows:

Mr. Lo, aged 42, obtained a master degree in professional accounting from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2009. Mr. Lo is a practicing member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and has been a fellow member of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants since July 2010. Mr. Lo has over 15 years' experience in auditing, accounting, and corporate management. Mr. Lo previously served in RSM Hong Kong, Paradise Entertainment Limited (a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), stock code: 1180), World Link CPA Limited, and is currently a practicing director of McM (HK) CPA Limited and the managing director of McMillan Woods (Hong Kong) CPA Limited. From February 2018 to May 2019, Mr. Lo was an independent non-executive director of Tian Chang Group Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange, stock code: 2182), and from February 2018 onwards, Mr. Lo is an independent non-executive director of WLS Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange, stock code: 8021).

Mr. Lo has entered into a letter of appointment for his position as an independent non-executive director with no specific term commencing from 25 April 2021, which may be terminated by either party giving to the other not less than one month's prior notice in writing. Mr. Lo is entitled to a monthly salary of HK$20,000 with discretionary bonus which is determined by the Board after considering a range of factors including his experience, his duties and responsibilities in the Group, the remuneration structure of the Group and levels of remuneration for peers in the market. His directorship is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election of the Company in accordance with the bye-laws of the Company.

Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Lo (i) has not held any positions with the Company and other members of the Group; (ii) has not held any other directorship in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years; (iii) does not have any other major appointments and professional qualifications; (iv) does not have any other relationship with any directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; and (v) does not have any interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

In addition, save as disclosed above, there is no other information required to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements under Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange and there are no other matters in connection with the appointment of Mr. Lo as an independent non-executive director of the Company that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.