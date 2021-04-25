Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1004   BMG2116L1037

CHINA SMARTER ENERGY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1004)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Smarter Energy : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

04/25/2021 | 06:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA SMARTER ENERGY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 智 慧 能 源 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1004)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Limited are set out below.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Mr. Xu David Hua

Mr. Hu Hanyang

Mr. Weng Xiaoquan

Mr. Bo Dateng

Mr. Chen Xiaxuan

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Mr. Chen Lei

INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Mr. Lam Cheung Mau

Mr. Pun Hau Man

Mr. Lo Ka Ki

1

There are 3 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Remuneration

Nomination

Audit Committee

Committee

Committee

Mr. Xu David Hua

C

Mr. Hu Hanyang

Mr. Weng Xiaoquan

Mr. Bo Dateng

Mr. Chen Xiaxuan

Mr. Chen Lei

Mr. Lam Cheung Mau

M

M

M

Mr. Pun Hau Man

M

M

M

Mr. Lo Ka Ki

C

C

M

Notes:

  1. Chairman of the relevant Board committees
    M Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 25 April 2021

2

Disclaimer

China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2021 10:05:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHINA SMARTER ENERGY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
06:06aCHINA SMARTER ENERGY  : List of directors and their role and function
PU
06:04aCHINA SMARTER ENERGY  : (i) resignation of independent non-executive director, c..
PU
04/08CHINA SMARTER ENERGY  : Monthly progress update on possible transaction pursuant..
PU
03/31CHINA SMARTER ENERGY  : (1) inside information; (2) delay in publication of annu..
PU
03/15CHINA SMARTER ENERGY  : Appoints CEO/Chairman
MT
03/15CHINA SMARTER ENERGY  : Appointment of executive director, non-executive directo..
PU
03/12CHINA SMARTER ENERGY  : Further delay in despatch of circular
PU
03/10CHINA SMARTER ENERGY  : CEO/Chairman Resigns
MT
03/10CHINA SMARTER ENERGY  : Resignation of executive director, chairman of the board..
PU
03/08CHINA SMARTER ENERGY  : Monthly progress update on possible transaction pursuant..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1 123 M 145 M 145 M
Net income 2019 -122 M -15,7 M -15,7 M
Net Debt 2019 2 043 M 263 M 263 M
P/E ratio 2019 -32,1x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 384 M 49,5 M 49,5 M
EV / Sales 2018 8,45x
EV / Sales 2019 5,33x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 33,4%
Chart CHINA SMARTER ENERGY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SMARTER ENERGY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hua Xu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cheung Mau Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Hau Man Pun Independent Non-Executive Director
Yu Zhou Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Han Yang Hu Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA SMARTER ENERGY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-42.25%50
NEXTERA ENERGY1.41%153 463
ENEL S.P.A.5.55%107 077
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.04%89 319
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.05%76 806
SOUTHERN COMPANY5.97%69 162
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ