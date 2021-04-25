China Smarter Energy : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA SMARTER ENERGY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 智 慧 能 源 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1004)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Limited are set out below.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Mr. Xu David Hua

Mr. Hu Hanyang

Mr. Weng Xiaoquan

Mr. Bo Dateng

Mr. Chen Xiaxuan

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Mr. Chen Lei

INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Mr. Lam Cheung Mau

Mr. Pun Hau Man

Mr. Lo Ka Ki