MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China South City Holdings Limited    1668   HK0000056264

CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1668)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China South City : Completion of the Further Issuance of US$50,000,000 11.95% Senior Notes Due 2023

03/23/2021 | 04:39am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States. This announcement and the information contained herein does not constitute or form part of an offer to sell securities in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered pursuant to the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or pursuant to an applicable exemption from such registration requirement. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that will contain detailed information about our company and management, as well as financial statements. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and no public offering of securities will be made in the United States. No money, securities or other consideration is being solicited by this announcement or the information contained herein and, if sent in response to this announcement or the information contained herein, will not be accepted.

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1668)

Completion of the Further Issuance of US$50,000,000

11.95% Senior Notes Due 2023

Reference is made to the announcement of China South City Holdings Limited (the"Company") dated 17 March 2021 (the "Announcement") in relation to the further issuance of US$50,000,000 11.95% senior notes due 2023 (the "Notes Issue"). All terms used herein have the same meaning as defined in the Announcement, unless otherwise defined.

The Board hereby announces that the Notes Issue has been completed on 22 March 2021. Please refer to the offering memorandum (the "Offering Memorandum") in relation to the Notes Issue, which will be published on the website of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.

The Offering Memorandum does not constitute a prospectus, notice, circular, brochure, advertisement or document offering to sell any securities to the public in any jurisdiction, nor is it an invitation to the public to make offers to subscribe for or purchase any securities, nor is it calculated to invite offers by the public to subscribe for or purchase any securities.

The Offering Memorandum must not be regarded as an inducement to subscribe for or purchase any securities of the Company, and no such inducement is intended. No investment decision should be based on the information contained in the Offering Memorandum.

For and on behalf of the Board China South City Holdings Limited

CHENG Chung Hing Chairman & Executive Director

Hong Kong, 23 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Cheng Chung Hing, Mr. Zhao Lidong and Ms. Cheng Ka Man Carman; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Cheng Tai Po and Mr. Lin Ching Hua; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Leung Kwan Yuen Andrew, GBM, GBS, JP, Mr. Li Wai Keung and Mr. Hui Chiu Chung, JP.

China South City Holdings Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 08:38:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 12 945 M 1 667 M 1 667 M
Net income 2021 1 581 M 204 M 204 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,24x
Yield 2021 4,11%
Capitalization 7 283 M 938 M 938 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,56x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 4 050
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China South City Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,18 HKD
Last Close Price 0,90 HKD
Spread / Highest target 50,0%
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Li Dong Zhao Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mau Cheong Chan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Chung Hing Cheng Chairman
Kwan-Yuen Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Keung Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LIMITED-21.74%948
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED16.20%43 770
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.77%37 539
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED20.31%34 663
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED25.74%28 187
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-7.21%27 582
