General Announcement::Additional Information to the Interim Results For the Six Months Ended 30 September 2021

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1668)

Voluntary Announcement

Additional Information to the Interim Results

For the Six Months Ended 30 September 2021

This announcement is made by China South City Holdings Limited (the "Company" together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") on a voluntary basis to provide additional information in relation to the interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 September 2021, to its shareholders and potential investors. Such information which have been provided at the Group's interim results release conference held on 30 November 2021 and the relevant contents are set out as follows:

(1) Land bank

The Group believes that the Group's current land bank is sufficient for development in the next three years, and there is no plan to increase land bank on a large scale in the second half of the financial year ending 31 March 2022 (the "2021/22 fiscal year").

(2) Gross profit margin and prospects

The Group believes that the property market in the second half of the 2021/22 fiscal year is not optimistic. The Group expects that with the increase in construction and labor costs and the weakening of residential property demand, the residential property selling prices of the Group will have downward pressure in the second half of the 2021/22 fiscal year, and there will also be probability for a decline in gross profit margin. The Group expects that the gross profit margin will also be under pressure in the second half of the 2021/22 fiscal year to the next fiscal year.

In addition to sales of property, one of the important sources of cash flow of the Group is the recurring income from property leasing and management service income of the Group. This recurring income brought HK$1.68 billion in the first half of 2021/22 fiscal year. The Group expects it will grow not less than 20%.

While the Group's gross profit margin is under pressure, the Group will make every effort to promote sales, because maintaining liquidity is the most important task of the Group. It may inevitably reduce prices and sacrifice some profits. However, the Group expects to adopt cost control measure to maintain net profit at a more reasonable level.

