Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China South City Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1668   HK0000056264

CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1668)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::Voluntary Announcement - Repurchase and Cancellation of Parts of the Senior Notes

08/16/2021 | 06:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States. This announcement and the information contained herein does not constitute or form part of an offer to sell securities in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered pursuant to the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or pursuant to an applicable exemption from such registration requirement. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that will contain detailed information about our company and management, as well as financial statements. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and no public offering of securities will be made in the United States.

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1668)

Voluntary Announcement

Repurchase and Cancellation of Parts of the Senior Notes

Reference is made to the announcement of China South City Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 8 July 2021 in relation to repurchase and cancellation of parts of the senior notes issued by the Company and the other announcements mentioned therein (collectively, the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

The Company made on-market repurchase of parts of senior notes of September 2021 Notes in an aggregate principal amount of US$8,008,000 (representing approximately 2.29% of the initial principal amount of such notes) (the "Repurchased Notes"), which will be cancelled later. After the cancellation of the Repurchased Notes, the outstanding principal amount of senior notes of September 2021 Notes would be US$315,892,000.

The repurchase of the abovementioned notes, conducted based on the market condition and the company's debt structure, will improve the Company's debt structure. The Company will continue to monitor the market condition, its financial structure and may further repurchase senior notes as when appropriate.

Noteholders and potential investors should note that whether any purchase of the notes from time to time by the Company will be at the Board's sole and absolute discretion. There is no assurance of the timing, amount or price of any purchase of the notes, nor does it guarantee that the Company will purchase more notes. Noteholders and potential investors should therefore exercise caution when dealing in any notes.

For and on behalf of the Board

China South City Holdings Limited

CHENG Chung Hing

Chairman & Executive Director

Hong Kong, 16 August 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Cheng Chung Hing, Ms. Geng Mei and Ms. Cheng Ka Man Carman; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Cheng Tai Po and Mr. Lin Ching Hua; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Leung Kwan Yuen Andrew, GBM, GBS, JP, Mr. Li Wai Keung and Mr. Hui Chiu Chung, JP.

Disclaimer

China South City Holdings Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 10:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LIMITED
06:43aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Resignation of Director and Chief Executive Director and..
PU
06:43aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Voluntary Announcement - Repurchase and Cancellation of ..
PU
07/29CHINA SOUTH CITY : General Mandates to Issue Shares and to Buy-Back Shares, Re-e..
PU
07/29China South City Holdings Limited Proposes Final Dividend for the Year Ended ..
CI
07/15CHINA SOUTH CITY : Property Sales Rise 8% in Fiscal Q1
MT
07/15GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Unaudited Operating Figures for the First Quarter ended ..
PU
07/15China South City Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Group Sales Results for..
CI
07/13GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Overseas Regulatory Announcement - Sold Back of the Dome..
PU
07/08GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Voluntary Announcement - Repurchase and Cancellation of ..
PU
07/07CHINA SOUTH CITY : Buys Back $5 Million Bonds
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 14 004 M 1 799 M 1 799 M
Net income 2022 2 540 M 326 M 326 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,41x
Yield 2022 5,00%
Capitalization 6 150 M 790 M 790 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,44x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 3 887
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China South City Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,76 HKD
Average target price 1,08 HKD
Spread / Average Target 41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Li Dong Zhao Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mau Cheong Chan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Chung Hing Cheng Chairman
Mei Geng Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Kwan-Yuen Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LIMITED-33.91%790
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED9.80%40 882
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.73%29 111
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-8.91%26 708
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED10.79%26 269
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-20.43%24 329