CZ325 CAN-SYD/CZ243 CAN-MEL Flight Travel Requirement

Dear passengers:

From 1 November 2021, subject to the requirements of the relevant state or territory, fully vaccinated Australian or permanent resident, and their immediate families will not require quarantine upon arrival (Sydney/Melbourne). To book CZ325/CZ243 fight and enter Australia from New South Wales/Victoria, please make sure you meet the requirements below:

1. You are an Australian citizen, permanent resident, or their immediate family member, please refer to https://covid19.homeaffairs.gov.au/immediate-family-australian-citizens-or-permanent-residents-or-new-zealand-citizens-usually-resident-australia#toc-1

If you are foreign nationals holding a valid visa and travel restriction exemption, you are eligible for these flights and will not require quarantine upon arrival.

2. Being fully vaccinated with a TGA approved or recognised vaccine. Current approved and recognised vaccines and courses are:

-Two doses at least 14 days apart of:

● AstraZeneca Vaxzevria

● AstraZeneca COVISHIELD

● Pfizer/Biontech Comirnaty

● Moderna Spikevax

● Sinovac Coronavac

● Sinopharm (BBIBP-CorV)

● Bharat (Covaxin)

-Or one dose of:

● Johnson & Johnson/Janssen-Cilag COVID Vaccine.

At least 7 days must have passed since the final dose of vaccine in a course of immunisation for you to be considered fully vaccinated. Mixed doses count towards being fully vaccinated as long as all vaccines are approved or recognised by the TGA.

Children under the age of 12 and those who cannot be vaccinated due to a medical condition are exempted from this requirement. Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated Australian children aged 12-17 years old entering Australia through New South Wales, Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory may also be eligible for reduced quarantine requirements. They will only be eligible if their accompanying parents or guardians are all fully vaccinated. Doses of Sinopharm (BBIBP-CorV) only count towards being fully vaccinated if administered when the traveller was aged from 18 to 60 years.

For more information, please check： https://www.tga.gov.au/covid-19-vaccines-not-registered-australia-current-international-use-tga-advice-recognition

3. If you were vaccinated in Australia, you will need to show airline staff your International COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate (ICVC). The ICVC will be provided in PDF format for you to print or hold electronically on your phone.

If you were vaccinated overseas and do not have an ICVC, you will need to present a foreign vaccination certificate in formats that meet the following criteria:

● Issued by a national or state/provincial-level authority or an accredited vaccination provider

● Paper and digital certificates are equally acceptable.

● Written in English or accompanied by a certified translation

● Containing at a minimum:

✓ name as it appears in the traveller's passport

✓ either date of birth or passport number

✓ the vaccine brand name, and

✓ the date of each dose or the date on which a full course of immunisation was completed.

For more information, please check: https://covid19.homeaffairs.gov.au/travel-vaccinated-australians-and-permanent-residents#toc-2

If your vaccination certificate does not meet all these requirements, you will not qualify as a fully vaccinated traveller.

4. According to the latest update from Australian government, if you're travelling to Australia on or after 22 January 2021, you must provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 (PCR) test to your airline when checking in for your flight at the departure point. If you transit through a third country on your return journey to Australia, you should check on any local requirements at your transit destination and confirm with your airline any specific requirements for onward travel.

If you or a member of your travelling group tests positive, you won't be allowed to travel to Australia.

Masks must be worn on all international flights, including at airports.

Detailed information can be found here: https://www.smartraveller.gov.au/news-and-updates/update-new-measures-return-australia

5. Completing the Australia Travel Declaration at least 72 hours before flight departure. Please check https://covid19.homeaffairs.gov.au/australia-travel-declaration

6. Further requirements may apply. Please check the latest requirements to confirm your eligibility before booking. More information can be found here https://covid19.homeaffairs.gov.au/before-i-travel

7. For passengers who are not fully vaccinated, please contact 95539 for consultation.

* The policy changes time to time, please refer to the latest updates on the official website of the local government.

China Southern Airlines Co., Ltd.

02/11/2021