China Southern Airlines : 2022 Annual Results Announcement（IFRS）

The risk of a global economic recession was looming. Various obstacles to recovery included escalating collisions among great powers, damaged supply chains, high energy prices, rising inflation, and consecutive interest rate hikes of the U.S. dollar.

Slowdown in global economic recovery

China's GDP growth rate for 2022 was 3%, and the three-year average growth rate was 4.5%. The foundation for domestic economic recovery was not yet solid. The triple pressure from demand contraction, supply shock, and weakening expectations remained significant.