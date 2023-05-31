Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Southern Airlines Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1055   CNE1000002T6

CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED

(1055)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  11:59:54 2023-05-30 pm EDT
4.470 HKD   -0.45%
12:10aChina Southern Airlines : 2022 Annual Results Announcement（IFRS）
PU
12:10aChina Southern Airlines : 2022 Annual Results Announcement（PRC）
PU
05/29Chinese Airlines, Airports Optimistic About Profit Improvements in 2023
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Southern Airlines : 2022 Annual Results Announcement（IFRS）

05/31/2023 | 12:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

H Share Stock Code: 1055 · A Share Stock Code: 600029

2022 年 度 业 绩

Annual Results

Presentation Team

Ms. Wu Yingxiang

Executive Vice President

Mr. Chen Weihua

Company Secretary, General

Counsel & Chief Compliance

Officer

Mr. Xiao Yong

Deputy Director General,

Commercial Steering Committee

Mr. Yuan Jintao

Senior Vice President, Strategic

Planning & Investment Division

Mrs. Mao Juan

Senior Vice President, Finance

Division

Mr. Liu Zubin

Chairman, China Southern Air

Logistics Co., Ltd.

2022 Annual Results

CONTENTS

  1. Industry Overview
  2. Business Overview
  3. Financial Highlights
  4. Future Prospect

Industry Overview

2022 Annual Results

Macro-Perspective

Increasing

unpredictable

factors

International situation was grim and complex

The risk of a global economic recession was looming. Various obstacles to recovery included escalating collisions among great powers, damaged supply chains, high energy prices, rising inflation, and consecutive interest rate hikes of the U.S. dollar.

2022 Annual Results

Slowdown in global economic recovery

China's GDP growth rate for 2022 was 3%, and the three-year average growth rate was 4.5%. The foundation for domestic economic recovery was not yet solid. The triple pressure from demand contraction, supply shock, and weakening expectations remained significant.

Disclaimer

China Southern Airlines Company Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 04:09:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
12:10aChina Southern Airlines : 2022 Annual Results Announcement（IFRS）
PU
12:10aChina Southern Airlines : 2022 Annual Results Announcement（PRC）
PU
05/29Chinese Airlines, Airports Optimistic About Profit Improvements in 2023
MT
05/25CAMC Engineering Consortium Lands 38 Million Yuan Shenzhen Airport Contract
MT
05/23China Southern Airlines : POLL RESULTS OF 2023 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING - Form ..
PU
05/22China Southern Airlines Breaks Ground on New Shenzhen Base; Resumes Dalian-Nagoya Fligh..
MT
05/19Flurry of investment moves precede milestone China, Central Asia 5+1 summit
AQ
05/17China Southern Airlines : ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA - Form 6-K
PU
05/17China to boost air connections with Central Asia as part of 'Air Silk Road'
AQ
05/16China Southern Airlines Logs Substantial Boost in Passenger Capacity, Traffic in April
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 161 B 22 789 M 22 789 M
Net income 2023 2 806 M 396 M 396 M
Net Debt 2023 184 B 25 958 M 25 958 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,8x
Yield 2023 0,29%
Capitalization 103 B 14 597 M 14 597 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,78x
EV / Sales 2024 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 97 899
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Southern Airlines Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 4,06 CNY
Average target price 5,11 CNY
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xu Lun Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wen Sheng Han Vice Chairman & President
Yong Yao Chief Financial Officer, Chief Accountant & EVP
Ji Dong Ren Chairman-Supervisory Board & Executive VP
Hai Long Zhu Chief Captain & Deputy Party Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-10.83%14 747
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED14.83%24 337
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.9.22%23 067
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC36.94%20 391
AIR CHINA LIMITED-12.52%18 038
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.25.36%15 500
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer