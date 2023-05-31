China Southern Airlines : 2022 Annual Results Announcement（IFRS）
H Share Stock Code: 1055 · A Share Stock Code: 600029
2022 年 度 业 绩
Annual Results
Presentation Team
Ms. Wu Yingxiang
Executive Vice President
Mr. Chen Weihua
Company Secretary, General
Counsel & Chief Compliance
Officer
Mr. Xiao Yong
Deputy Director General,
Commercial Steering Committee
Mr. Yuan Jintao
Senior Vice President, Strategic
Planning & Investment Division
Mrs. Mao Juan
Senior Vice President, Finance
Division
Mr. Liu Zubin
Chairman, China Southern Air
Logistics Co., Ltd.
2022 Annual Results
CONTENTS
Industry Overview
Business Overview
Financial Highlights
Future Prospect
Industry Overview
2022 Annual Results
Macro-Perspective
Increasing
unpredictable
factors
International situation was grim and complex
The risk of a global economic recession was looming. Various obstacles to recovery included escalating collisions among great powers, damaged supply chains, high energy prices, rising inflation, and consecutive interest rate hikes of the U.S. dollar.
2022 Annual Results
Slowdown in global economic recovery
China's GDP growth rate for 2022 was 3%, and the three-year average growth rate was 4.5%. The foundation for domestic economic recovery was not yet solid. The triple pressure from demand contraction, supply shock, and weakening expectations remained significant.
