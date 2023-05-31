Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  China Southern Airlines Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    1055   CNE1000002T6

CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED

(1055)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  11:59:54 2023-05-30 pm EDT
4.470 HKD   -0.45%
12:10aChina Southern Airlines : 2022 Annual Results Announcement（IFRS）
PU
12:10aChina Southern Airlines : 2022 Annual Results Announcement（PRC）
PU
05/29Chinese Airlines, Airports Optimistic About Profit Improvements in 2023
MT
China Southern Airlines : 2022 Annual Results Announcement（PRC）

05/31/2023 | 12:10am EDT
H Share Stock Code: 1055 · A Share Stock Code: 600029 · ADR Code ZNH

（International Financial Reporting Standards）

Presentation Team

Mr. Lou Laijun

Vice Chairman

Mr. Yao Yong

EVP & C.A. & CFO

Mr. Chen Weihua

General Counsel

Mr. Wang Zhen

Director General - Commercial Steering Committee

Ms. Mao Juan

SVP - Finance Division

Mr. Liu Zubing

President - China Southern Air Logistics

2022 Interim Results

01 Industry Overview

02 Business Overview

03 Financial Highlights

04 Future Prospect

01

Industry Overview

2022 Interim Results

Macro-Perspective

Considerable Uncertainty

2022 Interim Results

Complex international affair

Global economy was expected to decline significantly, facing multiple obstacles to recovery, such as supply chain obstruction, energy shortage, rising inflation, interest rate hikes in major economies, and escalating collisions among great powers.

Slow economic recovery

China's GDP expanded 2.5% in 1H2022. Key economic indicators including employment, consumption, and industrial production were at low levels. Triple pressures of shrunken demand, disrupted supply and weakening expectations were intensified.

5

Disclaimer

China Southern Airlines Company Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 04:09:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 161 B 22 789 M 22 789 M
Net income 2023 2 806 M 396 M 396 M
Net Debt 2023 184 B 25 958 M 25 958 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,8x
Yield 2023 0,29%
Capitalization 103 B 14 597 M 14 597 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,78x
EV / Sales 2024 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 97 899
Free-Float 32,7%
Technical analysis trends CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 4,06 CNY
Average target price 5,11 CNY
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xu Lun Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wen Sheng Han Vice Chairman & President
Yong Yao Chief Financial Officer, Chief Accountant & EVP
Ji Dong Ren Chairman-Supervisory Board & Executive VP
Hai Long Zhu Chief Captain & Deputy Party Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-10.83%14 747
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED14.83%24 337
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.9.22%23 067
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC36.94%20 391
AIR CHINA LIMITED-12.52%18 038
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.25.36%15 500
