China Southern Airlines : 2022 Annual Results Announcement（PRC）

Complex international affair

Global economy was expected to decline significantly, facing multiple obstacles to recovery, such as supply chain obstruction, energy shortage, rising inflation, interest rate hikes in major economies, and escalating collisions among great powers.

Slow economic recovery

China's GDP expanded 2.5% in 1H2022. Key economic indicators including employment, consumption, and industrial production were at low levels. Triple pressures of shrunken demand, disrupted supply and weakening expectations were intensified.

5