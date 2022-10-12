China Southern Airlines : 2022 Interim Results Announcement

Macro-Perspective - Considerable Uncertainty

Complex international situation

Global economy was still on a medium-to-low growth track, facing multiple obstacles to recovery, such as supply chain obstruction, energy shortage, rising inflation, and high debt.

Slow economic recovery

China's GDP expanded 8.1% in 2021, with its two-year average growth standing at 5.1%, which was lower than the growth rate of 6.0% in 2019, facing triple pressures of shrunken demand, disrupted supply and weakening expectations.

Recurring of the pandemic

With the outbreak of Delta and Omicron variant strains, the accumulated number of COVID-19 cases in the world had repeatedly refreshed, local outbreaks in China exceeded 20 times over the year, outbreaks with a certain scales occurred every two months in average.

2021 Annual Results