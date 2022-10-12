Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Southern Airlines Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1055   CNE1000002T6

CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED

(1055)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  11:55 2022-10-12 pm EDT
4.070 HKD   +0.25%
China Southern Airlines : 2022 Interim Results Announcement

10/12/2022 | 10:12pm EDT
H Share Stock Code: 1055 · A Share Stock Code: 600029 · ADR Code ZNH

2021中 国 南 方 航 空

年 度 业 绩

Annual Results

International Financial Reporting Standards

Presentation Team

Mr. Lou Laijun

Vice Chairman

Mr. Yao Yong

EVP & C.A. & CFO

Mr. Xie Bing

Board Secretary

Mr. Wang Zhen

Director General - Commercial Steering Commitee

Mrs. Mao Juan

SVP - Finance Division

Mr. Liu Zubing

President - China Southern Air Logistics

2021 Annual Results

CONTENTS

  1. Industry Overview
  2. Business Overview
  3. Financial Highlights
  4. Future Prospect

01

Industry Overview

2021 Annual Results

Macro-Perspective - Considerable Uncertainty

Complex international situation

Global economy was still on a medium-to-low growth track, facing multiple obstacles to recovery, such as supply chain obstruction, energy shortage, rising inflation, and high debt.

Slow economic recovery

China's GDP expanded 8.1% in 2021, with its two-year average growth standing at 5.1%, which was lower than the growth rate of 6.0% in 2019, facing triple pressures of shrunken demand, disrupted supply and weakening expectations.

Recurring of the pandemic

With the outbreak of Delta and Omicron variant strains, the accumulated number of COVID-19 cases in the world had repeatedly refreshed, local outbreaks in China exceeded 20 times over the year, outbreaks with a certain scales occurred every two months in average.

2021 Annual Results

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

China Southern Airlines Company Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 02:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 99 884 M 13 923 M 13 923 M
Net income 2022 -17 828 M -2 485 M -2 485 M
Net Debt 2022 195 B 27 116 M 27 116 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,40x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 99 101 M 13 813 M 13 813 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,94x
EV / Sales 2023 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 97 709
Free-Float 29,6%
Chart CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Southern Airlines Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 3,71 CNY
Average target price 4,10 CNY
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xu Lun Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wen Sheng Han Vice Chairman & President
Yong Yao Chief Financial Officer, Chief Accountant & EVP
Ji Dong Ren Chairman-Supervisory Board & Executive VP
Zhi Gang Li Chief Engineer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-13.70%13 863
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED1.40%22 713
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-26.20%18 407
AIR CHINA LIMITED5.15%17 367
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-30.56%11 709
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-22.50%11 086