China Southern Airlines : ANNOUNCEMENT AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION - Form 6-K

ANNOUNCEMENT

AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

References are made to (1) the announcements of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (the "Company") dated 29 October 2021, 10 January 2022, 11 January 2022, 18 March 2022, 10 August 2022, 13 September 2022, 10 October 2022 and 24 November 2022, and the circular of the Company dated 11 November 2021 in relation to, amongst others, the non-public issuance of A shares and the non-public issuance of H shares (the "Non-public Issuance") of the Company; and (2) the announcements of the Company dated 14 May 2020, 30 June 2020 and 13 April 2021, and the circular of the Company dated 1 June 2020 in relation to, amongst others, the issuance and conversion of the A share convertible bonds (the "A Share Convertible Bonds") of the Company.

On 28 December 2021, the 2021 second extraordinary general meeting of the Company considered and passed a resolution to authorize the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company and its authorized persons to make relevant amendments to the articles of association (the "Articles of Association") of the Company upon the completion of the Non-public Issuance.

On 30 June 2020, the 2019 annual general meeting of the Company considered and passed a resolution to authorize the Board and its authorized persons with full power to deal with all matters relating to the public issuance of the A Share Convertible Bonds, including making amendments to the Articles of Association in due course according to the status of the issuance and conversion of the A Share Convertible Bonds.

On 10 August 2022 and 23 November 2022, the Company completed the issuance of 368,852,459 H shares and 803,571,428 A shares, respectively, and completed the relevant share subscription and closing matters.

On 15 October 2020, the Company completed the public issuance of 160,000,000 A Share Convertible Bonds with a nominal value of RMB100 each and an aggregate value amounting to RMB16 billion. The A Share Convertible Bonds can be converted into A shares of the Company since 21 April 2021. As of 10 November 2022, a total amount of 10,103,581,000 of the A Share Convertible Bonds had been converted into A shares of the Company, and the total number of shares being converted was 1,619,163,513.

1