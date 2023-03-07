Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Southern Airlines Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1055   CNE1000002T6

CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED

(1055)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08:08 2023-03-07 am EST
5.830 HKD   -0.51%
07:04aChina Southern Airlines : ANNOUNCEMENT OF TERMINATION OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPT FACILITY - Form 6-K
PU
06:47aChina Southern Airlines Delists from NYSE
MT
03/06Autumn glow to China connections and visitor recovery at Auckland Airport
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Southern Airlines : ANNOUNCEMENT OF TERMINATION OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPT FACILITY - Form 6-K

03/07/2023 | 07:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNOUNCEMENT OF TERMINATION OF AMERICAN

DEPOSITARY RECEIPT FACILITY

Reference is made to the announcement of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (the "Company") dated 13 January 2023 in relation to the Company's voluntary delisting of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") from the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and deregistration of such ADSs and underlying overseas listed shares of the Company (the "H Shares") under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The last day of trading of the Company's ADSs on the NYSE was 2 February 2023 (U.S. Eastern time) and the delisting of the Company's ADSs has taken effect on 3 February 2023 (U.S. Eastern time).

On 3 February 2023 (U.S. Eastern time), The Bank of New York Mellon (the "Depositary"), the depositary for the Company's ADSs, provided notice (the "Termination Notice") to all holders of the Company's ADSs that the termination of the American Depositary Receipt Facility of the Company (the "ADR Facility") will become effective at 5:00 PM on 6 March 2023 (U.S. Eastern time). The Company hereby confirms that its ADR Facility has been terminated at 5:00 PM on 6 March 2023 (U.S. Eastern time). The Company does not intend to seek a listing or registration on a national securities exchange in the U.S. or quotation of the H Shares in the U.S. after the termination of its ADR Facility and the deregistration of its ADSs and the underlying H Shares. H Shares of the Company will continue to be traded on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

1

Holders of ADSs will be able to surrender their ADSs to the Depositary for cancellation and to take delivery of the underlying H Shares at any time prior to 7 July 2023, with each ADS surrendered to be exchanged into 50 H Shares of the Company in accordance with the provisions of the Amended and Restated Deposit Agreement entered into by and among the Company, the Depositary and the owners and holders of ADSs and the terms and conditions of the ADSs. After 7 July 2023, the Depositary may sell the H Shares represented by the then outstanding ADSs and may thereafter hold uninvested the net proceeds of any such sale, together with any other cash then held by it under the Deposit Agreement, unsegregated and without liability for interest, for the pro rata benefit of the owners of ADSs that have not been surrendered.

For more information regarding the termination of the ADR Facility, please refer to the Termination Notice available at https://www.adrbnymellon.com/files/ad1119394.pdf.

By order of the Board

China Southern Airlines Company Limited

Chen Wei Hua and Liu Wei

Joint Company Secretaries

Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China

7 March 2023

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors include Ma Xu Lun, Han Wen Sheng and Luo Lai Jun as executive Directors; and Liu Chang Le, Gu Hui Zhong, Guo Wei and Cai Hong Ping as independent non-executive Directors.

2

Attachments

Disclaimer

China Southern Airlines Company Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 12:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
07:04aChina Southern Airlines : ANNOUNCEMENT OF TERMINATION OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPT FACIL..
PU
06:47aChina Southern Airlines Delists from NYSE
MT
03/06Autumn glow to China connections and visitor recovery at Auckland Airport
AQ
03/05Analysis-Chinese companies hang onto dollars, hedge to prepare for volatile yuan
RE
03/03BC Supreme Court Affirms High Threshold When Dismissing An Employee For Just Cause
AQ
02/28China Southern Airlines Company Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
02/27China Southern Airlines Beijing Daxing-Istanbul route officially opened
AQ
02/15Hong Kong stocks rebound tracking U.S. gains; China shares rise
RE
02/15China Southern Airlines' Passenger Count Rises 41% in January
MT
02/15China Southern Airlines Company Limited Announces Operating Results for the Month of Ja..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 86 363 M 12 463 M 12 463 M
Net income 2022 -23 612 M -3 407 M -3 407 M
Net Debt 2022 193 B 27 832 M 27 832 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,76x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 133 B 19 123 M 19 123 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,77x
EV / Sales 2023 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 98 098
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Southern Airlines Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 5,17 CNY
Average target price 5,01 CNY
Spread / Average Target -3,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xu Lun Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wen Sheng Han Vice Chairman & President
Yong Yao Chief Financial Officer, Chief Accountant & EVP
Ji Dong Ren Chairman-Supervisory Board & Executive VP
Zhi Gang Li Chief Engineer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED15.35%19 123
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED4.34%27 664
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.17.04%24 543
AIR CHINA LIMITED10.07%23 391
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC27.76%18 972
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.39.10%17 153