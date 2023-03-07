China Southern Airlines : ANNOUNCEMENT OF TERMINATION OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPT FACILITY - Form 6-K

ANNOUNCEMENT OF TERMINATION OF AMERICAN

DEPOSITARY RECEIPT FACILITY

Reference is made to the announcement of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (the "Company") dated 13 January 2023 in relation to the Company's voluntary delisting of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") from the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and deregistration of such ADSs and underlying overseas listed shares of the Company (the "H Shares") under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The last day of trading of the Company's ADSs on the NYSE was 2 February 2023 (U.S. Eastern time) and the delisting of the Company's ADSs has taken effect on 3 February 2023 (U.S. Eastern time).

On 3 February 2023 (U.S. Eastern time), The Bank of New York Mellon (the "Depositary"), the depositary for the Company's ADSs, provided notice (the "Termination Notice") to all holders of the Company's ADSs that the termination of the American Depositary Receipt Facility of the Company (the "ADR Facility") will become effective at 5:00 PM on 6 March 2023 (U.S. Eastern time). The Company hereby confirms that its ADR Facility has been terminated at 5:00 PM on 6 March 2023 (U.S. Eastern time). The Company does not intend to seek a listing or registration on a national securities exchange in the U.S. or quotation of the H Shares in the U.S. after the termination of its ADR Facility and the deregistration of its ADSs and the underlying H Shares. H Shares of the Company will continue to be traded on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

