China Southern Airlines : ANNOUNCEMENT ON CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES

overhaul costs of aircraft, the Company has taken into full consideration of the industry characteristics and the business development of the Company, and such change can more objectively reflect the financial position and operating results of the Company. This change is in compliance with the relevant laws and regulations and the requirements relating to change in accounting estimates under the Accounting Standard for Business Enterprises No. 28 - Changes in Accounting Policies and Accounting Estimates and Corrections of Errors. There exists no circumstance under which the interests of Company and its shareholders, especially minority shareholders, would be impaired. The independent directors agree with the Company's change in accounting estimates.

The supervisory committee of the Company have considered the relevant matter related to this change in accounting estimates, and are of the view that for this change in accounting estimates in relation to the depreciation method of components related to engine overhaul costs of aircraft, the Company has taken into full consideration of the industry characteristics and the business development of the Company, and such change can more objectively reflect the financial position and operating results of the Company. This change is in compliance with the relevant laws and regulations and the requirements relating to change in accounting estimates under the Accounting Standard for Business Enterprises No. 28 - Changes in Accounting Policies and Accounting Estimates and Corrections of Errors. The Board's approval and voting procedures for considering the change in accounting estimates were in compliance with the laws and regulations and the Articles of Association of the Company.

KPMG Huazhen LLP has issued the Special Report on Change in Accounting Estimates of China Southern Airlines Company Limited in respect of the above change in accounting estimates.

28 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors include Wang Chang Shun, Ma Xu Lun and Han Wen Sheng as executive Directors; and Zheng Fan, Gu Hui Zhong, Tan Jin Song and Jiao Shu Ge as independent non-executive Directors.