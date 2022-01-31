Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Southern Airlines Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1055   CNE1000002T6

CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED

(1055)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Southern Airlines : ANNOUNCEMENT ON ESTIMATED LOSS IN THE ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR OF 2021 - Form 6-K

01/31/2022 | 06:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNOUNCEMENT ON ESTIMATED LOSS IN THE ANNUAL

RESULTS FOR THE YEAR OF 2021

This announcement is made by China Southern Airlines Company Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

I.

ESTIMATED RESULTS FOR THIS PERIOD

(I)

Period covered by the estimated results

1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021 (the "Reporting Period")

(II)

Estimated Results

1.

Based on preliminary financial information prepared by the finance department of the Company, the Company expects to record a loss in the results for the year of 2021, and a net loss attributable to shareholders of the Company of approximately RMB11.3 billion to RMB12.8 billion.

2.

The net loss after deducting the non-recurring profit or loss attributable to shareholders of the Company is estimated to be approximately RMB11.7 billion to RMB13.5 billion.

II.

RESULTS FOR THE CORRESPONDING PERIOD OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR

(I)

The net loss attributable to shareholders of the Company: RMB10.842 billion. The net loss after deducting the non-recurring profit or loss attributable to shareholders of the Company: RMB11.658 billion.

(II)

Loss per share: RMB0.77.

1

III.

MAJOR REASONS FOR THE ESTIMATED LOSS IN RESULTS FOR THIS PERIOD

During the Reporting Period, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic continues, the overseas pandemic has not been effectively controlled, and the pandemic has spread sporadically in many places of China. The Company took pandemic prevention and control as part of its normal operations and seized market opportunities to adopt various measures to increase passenger and freight revenue, strengthened its cost control and make every effort to reduce the losses caused by the pandemic. However, affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the travelling willingness of passengers was still relatively low, and the recovery of the passenger transport market is sluggish. In 2021, the passenger capacity (measured by available seat kilometres) and revenue passenger kilometres of the Company decreased by 0.37% and 0.66% year-on-year respectively, and decreased by 37.8% and 46.5%, respectively as compared with 2019. Specifically, the international routes continued to be sluggish due to the impact of the pandemic, and the passenger capacity and revenue passenger kilometres decreased by 92.3% and 95.3%, respectively as compared with 2019. Accordingly, the Company expects to record a loss in the operating results for the year of 2021.

IV.

RISK WARNINGS

The finance department of the Company is making every effort to prepare the financial statements for the year of 2021. Due to the significant impact on the capacity planning of the Company caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the relevant financial impact is subject to further assessment. In respect of this estimated results, there is no other substantial uncertainty which may affect its accuracy.

V.

OTHER EXPLANATORY MATTERS

The data set out in this announcement is only preliminary accounting data. The specific and accurate financial data should be those to be disclosed in the audited results in the 2021 annual report of the Company. Investors are advised to pay attention to such investment risks involved.

By order of the Board

China Southern Airlines Company Limited

Xie Bing

Company Secretary

2

Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China

28 January 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors include Ma Xu Lun and Han Wen Sheng as executive Directors; and Liu Chang Le, Gu Hui Zhong, Guo Wei and Yan Andrew Y as independent non-executive Directors.

3

Disclaimer

China Southern Airlines Company Ltd. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 11:39:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
06:40aCHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : ANNOUNCEMENT ON ESTIMATED LOSS IN THE ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEA..
PU
01/30China Southern Airlines Projects Wider Loss in 2021
MT
01/28China Southern Airlines Company Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ended 3..
CI
01/27CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : CZ326 SYD-CAN Flight Travel Requirements
PU
01/21US suspends 44 Chinese airlines flights over Beijing's Covid actions
AQ
01/21China Southern Airlines completes Boeing 737 MAX test flight
RE
01/20China's international flight suspensions leave travellers stranded, hurt businesses
RE
01/19Airfare Costs for Chinese New Year Surge 40% in 2022
MT
01/18CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA - Form 6-K
PU
01/17China Southern Airlines' Passenger Count, Cargo Volume Fall in December
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 105 B 16 563 M 16 563 M
Net income 2021 -8 585 M -1 350 M -1 350 M
Net Debt 2021 172 B 27 083 M 27 083 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,26x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 112 B 17 625 M 17 628 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,70x
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 100 431
Free-Float -
Chart CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Southern Airlines Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 4,02 CNY
Average target price 4,41 CNY
Spread / Average Target 9,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xu Lun Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wen Sheng Han Vice Chairman & President
Yong Yao EVP, Chief Accountant & Financial Officer
Ji Dong Ren Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hai Long Zhu Chief Captain & Deputy Party Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED5.57%17 625
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-2.05%24 415
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC8.85%20 995
AIR CHINA LIMITED7.17%19 106
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED11.24%14 360
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-6.56%13 247