China Southern Airlines : ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA - Form 6-K

ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA
This announcement is made based on the operating data for May 2022 of the Group to be published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.
The relevant key operating data was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relevant periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the relevant information.
This announcement is made based on the operating data for May 2022 of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") to be published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.
In May 2022, passenger capacity (measured by available seat kilometres ("ASK")) of the Group decreased by 59.68% as compared with the same period last year (a year-on-year ("YoY") basis), of which, passenger capacity for domestic routes, regional routes and international routes decreased by 60.73%, 82.60% and 23.97%, respectively, as compared with the same period last year. Compared with the same period last year, passenger traffic (measured by revenue passenger kilometres ("RPK")) decreased by 68.65%, of which, passenger traffic for domestic routes and regional routes decreased by 70.03% and 77.05%, respectively, international routes increased by 1.75%, as compared with the same period last year. The passenger load factor was 60.82%, representing a decrease of 17.40 percentage points as compared with the same period last year, of which, the passenger load factor for domestic routes decreased by 18.75 percentage points, while that for regional routes and international routes increased by 11.89 percentage points and 16.96 percentage points, respectively, as compared with the same period last year.
In terms of cargo operations, in May 2022, cargo capacity (measured by available tonne kilometers ("ATK") - Cargo and Mail) decreased by 21.56% as compared with the same period last year. Cargo and mail traffic (measured by revenue tonne kilometres ("RTK") - Cargo and Mail) decreased by 1.20% as compared with the same period last year. The cargo and mail load factor was 63.61%, representing an increase of 13.10 percentage points as compared with the same period last year.
In May 2022, the Group has newly launched the following major routes: Changsha - Nantong - Changchun - Nantong - Changsha, Changsha - Yangzhou - Dalian - Yangzhou - Changsha (each being seven flights a week).
In May 2022, there is no change in the Group's fleet. As of the end of May 2022, the Group operated a fleet of 878 commercial aircrafts as set out below:
Aircraft Model
Self-owned
Finance Lease
Operating Lease
Subtotal
Airbus 380 Series
3
0
0
3
Airbus 350 Series
0
12
0
12
Airbus 330 Series
4
29
7
40
Airbus 320 Series
103
113
123
339
Boeing 787 Series
4
25
10
39
Boeing 777 Series
8
21
0
29
Boeing 737 Series
135
71
192
398
EMB190 Series
6
0
0
6
ARJ21
1
11
0
12
Total
264
282
332
878
As at the end of May 2022, save for the commercial aircrafts mentioned above, the Group operated a fleet of 28 civil helicopters.
KEY OPERATING DATA OF MAY 2022
Traffic
May 2022
Cumulative 2022
Amount
Month-on-
Month
("MoM")
Change
(%)
YoY
Change
(%)
Amount
YoY Change (%)
RPK (in million)
Domestic
5,319.95
58.71
-70.03
37,054.88
-46.54
Regional
4.99
-4.34
-77.05
37.54
-53.11
International
355.46
5.84
1.75
1,487.57
-9.69
Total
5,680.40
53.81
-68.65
38,579.99
-45.70
RTK (in million)
Domestic
560.59
54.04
-67.03
3,713.23
-44.42
Regional
0.58
-21.22
-81.37
6.23
-50.19
International
609.75
17.77
6.70
2,709.73
-6.83
Total
1,170.91
32.69
-48.53
6,429.19
-33.04
RTK - Cargo and Mail (in million)
Domestic
84.61
31.80
-34.69
436.76
-17.43
Regional
0.13
-50.41
-88.58
2.90
-46.21
International
578.27
18.48
7.01
2,578.03
-6.66
Total
663.01
19.99
-1.20
3,017.70
-8.45
Passengers carried (in thousand)
Domestic
3,360.28
53.51
-71.45
23,495.29
-48.78
Regional
5.18
6.45
-74.53
37.64
-50.52
International
54.78
7.34
-4.82
236.01
-16.17
Total
3,420.24
52.35
-71.13
23,768.94
-48.58
Cargo and mail carried (in thousand tonnes)
Domestic
50.22
26.37
-35.59
262.02
-18.09
Regional
0.12
-50.70
-89.58
2.91
-46.89
International
63.71
14.22
14.97
278.85
-2.13
Total
114.05
19.09
-15.24
543.78
-10.90
Capacity
May 2022
Cumulative 2022
Amount
MoM
Change
(%)
YoY
Change
(%)
Amount
YoY Change (%)
ASK (in million)
Domestic
8,799.94
48.67
-60.73
57,902.34
-37.76
Regional
10.15
-24.12
-82.60
106.01
-55.03
International
529.66
0.38
-23.97
2,527.94
-29.37
Total
9,339.74
44.57
-59.68
60,536.28
-37.49
ATK (in million)
Domestic
967.50
47.30
-62.63
6,449.11
-39.75
Regional
1.14
-27.92
-84.53
14.24
-53.70
International
914.33
12.56
11.89
4,186.35
-2.29
Total
1,882.97
28.03
-44.84
10,649.71
-29.10
ATK - Cargo and Mail (in million)
Domestic
175.50
41.42
-69.33
1,237.90
-46.92
Regional
0.23
-39.98
-89.29
4.70
-50.73
International
866.66
13.32
14.87
3,958.84
-0.09
Total
1,042.39
17.22
-21.56
5,201.44
-17.49
Load Factor
May 2022
Cumulative 2022
Figure (%)
MoM
Change
(Percentage
Points)
YoY
Change
(Percentage
Points)
Figure (%)
YoY Change (Percentage
Points)
Passenger Load Factor (RPK/ASK)
Domestic
60.45
3.82
-18.75
64.00
-10.52
Regional
49.17
10.17
11.89
35.41
1.45
International
67.11
3.46
16.96
58.85
12.83
Total
60.82
3.65
-17.40
63.73
-9.63
Cargo and Mail Load Factor
Domestic
48.21
-3.52
25.57
35.28
12.60
Regional
58.63
-12.32
3.65
61.76
5.19
International
66.72
2.90
-4.90
65.12
-4.59
Total
63.61
1.48
13.10
58.02
5.73
Overall Load Factor (RTK/ATK)
Domestic
57.94
2.54
-7.73
57.58
-4.83
Regional
50.58
4.30
8.58
43.75
3.09
International
66.69
2.95
-3.24
64.73
-3.16
Total
62.18
2.18
-4.46
60.37
-3.56
Notes:
1.
"RPK(s)" refers to the number of passengers carried multiplied by the kilometers flown;
2.
"RTK(s)" refers to the load (passenger and cargo and mail) in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown;
3.
"RTK(s) - Cargo and Mail" refers to the cargo and mail load in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown;
4.
"ASK(s)" refers to the number of seats available for sale multiplied by the kilometers flown;
5.
"ATK(s)" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for transportation multiplied by the kilometers flown;
6.
"ATK(s) - Cargo and Mail" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for the carriage of cargo and mail multiplied by the kilometers flown;
7.
"Passenger Load Factor" refers to RPK expressed as a percentage of ASK;
8.
"Cargo and Mail Load Factor" refers to RTK- Cargo and Mail expressed as a percentage of ATK - Cargo and Mail;
9.
"Overall Load Factor" refers to RTK expressed as a percentage of ATK.
The key operating data above was calculated based on the internal preliminary statistics of the Group, which may be subsequently adjusted or differ from the data disclosed in the relevant periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.
By order of the Board
China Southern Airlines Company Limited
Xie Bing
Company Secretary
Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China
14 June 2022
As at the date of this announcement, the Directors include Ma Xu Lun and Han Wen Sheng as executive Directors; and Liu Chang Le, Gu Hui Zhong, Guo Wei and Yan Andrew Y as independent non-executive Directors.
