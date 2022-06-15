Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Southern Airlines Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1055   CNE1000002T6

CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED

(1055)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-06-15 am EDT
3.990 HKD   -0.50%
06:43aCHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA - Form 6-K
PU
01:05aHainan Airlines Chairman Resigns; CEO Named as Successor; Shares Jump 5%
MT
12:55aChina Southern Airlines' Passenger, Cargo Volume Improve in May
MT
China Southern Airlines : ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA - Form 6-K

06/15/2022 | 06:43am EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA

This announcement is made based on the operating data for May 2022 of the Group to be published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

The relevant key operating data was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relevant periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the relevant information.

This announcement is made based on the operating data for May 2022 of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") to be published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

In May 2022, passenger capacity (measured by available seat kilometres ("ASK")) of the Group decreased by 59.68% as compared with the same period last year (a year-on-year ("YoY") basis), of which, passenger capacity for domestic routes, regional routes and international routes decreased by 60.73%, 82.60% and 23.97%, respectively, as compared with the same period last year. Compared with the same period last year, passenger traffic (measured by revenue passenger kilometres ("RPK")) decreased by 68.65%, of which, passenger traffic for domestic routes and regional routes decreased by 70.03% and 77.05%, respectively, international routes increased by 1.75%, as compared with the same period last year. The passenger load factor was 60.82%, representing a decrease of 17.40 percentage points as compared with the same period last year, of which, the passenger load factor for domestic routes decreased by 18.75 percentage points, while that for regional routes and international routes increased by 11.89 percentage points and 16.96 percentage points, respectively, as compared with the same period last year.

In terms of cargo operations, in May 2022, cargo capacity (measured by available tonne kilometers ("ATK") - Cargo and Mail) decreased by 21.56% as compared with the same period last year. Cargo and mail traffic (measured by revenue tonne kilometres ("RTK") - Cargo and Mail) decreased by 1.20% as compared with the same period last year. The cargo and mail load factor was 63.61%, representing an increase of 13.10 percentage points as compared with the same period last year.

1

In May 2022, the Group has newly launched the following major routes: Changsha - Nantong - Changchun - Nantong - Changsha, Changsha - Yangzhou - Dalian - Yangzhou - Changsha (each being seven flights a week).

In May 2022, there is no change in the Group's fleet. As of the end of May 2022, the Group operated a fleet of 878 commercial aircrafts as set out below:

Aircraft Model

Self-owned Finance Lease Operating Lease Subtotal

Airbus 380 Series

3 0 0 3

Airbus 350 Series

0 12 0 12

Airbus 330 Series

4 29 7 40

Airbus 320 Series

103 113 123 339

Boeing 787 Series

4 25 10 39

Boeing 777 Series

8 21 0 29

Boeing 737 Series

135 71 192 398

EMB190 Series

6 0 0 6

ARJ21

1 11 0 12

Total

264 282 332 878

As at the end of May 2022, save for the commercial aircrafts mentioned above, the Group operated a fleet of 28 civil helicopters.

KEY OPERATING DATA OF MAY 2022

Traffic

May 2022 Cumulative 2022
Amount Month-on-
Month
("MoM")
Change
(%) 		YoY
Change
(%) 		Amount YoY Change
(%)

RPK (in million)

Domestic

5,319.95 58.71 -70.03 37,054.88 -46.54

Regional

4.99 -4.34 -77.05 37.54 -53.11

International

355.46 5.84 1.75 1,487.57 -9.69

Total

5,680.40 53.81 -68.65 38,579.99 -45.70

RTK (in million)

Domestic

560.59 54.04 -67.03 3,713.23 -44.42

Regional

0.58 -21.22 -81.37 6.23 -50.19

International

609.75 17.77 6.70 2,709.73 -6.83

Total

1,170.91 32.69 -48.53 6,429.19 -33.04

RTK - Cargo and Mail (in million)

Domestic

84.61 31.80 -34.69 436.76 -17.43

Regional

0.13 -50.41 -88.58 2.90 -46.21

International

578.27 18.48 7.01 2,578.03 -6.66

Total

663.01 19.99 -1.20 3,017.70 -8.45

Passengers carried (in thousand)

Domestic

3,360.28 53.51 -71.45 23,495.29 -48.78

Regional

5.18 6.45 -74.53 37.64 -50.52

International

54.78 7.34 -4.82 236.01 -16.17

Total

3,420.24 52.35 -71.13 23,768.94 -48.58

Cargo and mail carried (in thousand tonnes)

Domestic

50.22 26.37 -35.59 262.02 -18.09

Regional

0.12 -50.70 -89.58 2.91 -46.89

International

63.71 14.22 14.97 278.85 -2.13

Total

114.05 19.09 -15.24 543.78 -10.90

2

Capacity

May 2022 Cumulative 2022
Amount MoM
Change
(%) 		YoY
Change
(%) 		Amount YoY Change
(%)

ASK (in million)

Domestic

8,799.94 48.67 -60.73 57,902.34 -37.76

Regional

10.15 -24.12 -82.60 106.01 -55.03

International

529.66 0.38 -23.97 2,527.94 -29.37

Total

9,339.74 44.57 -59.68 60,536.28 -37.49

ATK (in million)

Domestic

967.50 47.30 -62.63 6,449.11 -39.75

Regional

1.14 -27.92 -84.53 14.24 -53.70

International

914.33 12.56 11.89 4,186.35 -2.29

Total

1,882.97 28.03 -44.84 10,649.71 -29.10

ATK - Cargo and Mail (in million)

Domestic

175.50 41.42 -69.33 1,237.90 -46.92

Regional

0.23 -39.98 -89.29 4.70 -50.73

International

866.66 13.32 14.87 3,958.84 -0.09

Total

1,042.39 17.22 -21.56 5,201.44 -17.49

3

Load Factor

May 2022 Cumulative 2022
Figure
(%) 		MoM
Change
(Percentage
Points) 		YoY
Change
(Percentage
Points) 		Figure
(%) 		YoY Change
(Percentage
Points)

Passenger Load Factor (RPK/ASK)

Domestic

60.45 3.82 -18.75 64.00 -10.52

Regional

49.17 10.17 11.89 35.41 1.45

International

67.11 3.46 16.96 58.85 12.83

Total

60.82 3.65 -17.40 63.73 -9.63

Cargo and Mail Load Factor

Domestic

48.21 -3.52 25.57 35.28 12.60

Regional

58.63 -12.32 3.65 61.76 5.19

International

66.72 2.90 -4.90 65.12 -4.59

Total

63.61 1.48 13.10 58.02 5.73

Overall Load Factor (RTK/ATK)

Domestic

57.94 2.54 -7.73 57.58 -4.83

Regional

50.58 4.30 8.58 43.75 3.09

International

66.69 2.95 -3.24 64.73 -3.16

Total

62.18 2.18 -4.46 60.37 -3.56

Notes:

1.

"RPK(s)" refers to the number of passengers carried multiplied by the kilometers flown;

2.

"RTK(s)" refers to the load (passenger and cargo and mail) in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown;

3.

"RTK(s) - Cargo and Mail" refers to the cargo and mail load in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown;

4.

"ASK(s)" refers to the number of seats available for sale multiplied by the kilometers flown;

5.

"ATK(s)" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for transportation multiplied by the kilometers flown;

6.

"ATK(s) - Cargo and Mail" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for the carriage of cargo and mail multiplied by the kilometers flown;

7.

"Passenger Load Factor" refers to RPK expressed as a percentage of ASK;

8.

"Cargo and Mail Load Factor" refers to RTK- Cargo and Mail expressed as a percentage of ATK - Cargo and Mail;

9.

"Overall Load Factor" refers to RTK expressed as a percentage of ATK.

The key operating data above was calculated based on the internal preliminary statistics of the Group, which may be subsequently adjusted or differ from the data disclosed in the relevant periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.

4

By order of the Board
China Southern Airlines Company Limited
Xie Bing
Company Secretary

Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China

14 June 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors include Ma Xu Lun and Han Wen Sheng as executive Directors; and Liu Chang Le, Gu Hui Zhong, Guo Wei and Yan Andrew Y as independent non-executive Directors.

5

Disclaimer

China Southern Airlines Company Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 10:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
