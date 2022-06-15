China Southern Airlines : ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA - Form 6-K

ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA

This announcement is made based on the operating data for May 2022 of the Group to be published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. The relevant key operating data was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relevant periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the relevant information.

In May 2022, passenger capacity (measured by available seat kilometres ("ASK")) of the Group decreased by 59.68% as compared with the same period last year (a year-on-year ("YoY") basis), of which, passenger capacity for domestic routes, regional routes and international routes decreased by 60.73%, 82.60% and 23.97%, respectively, as compared with the same period last year. Compared with the same period last year, passenger traffic (measured by revenue passenger kilometres ("RPK")) decreased by 68.65%, of which, passenger traffic for domestic routes and regional routes decreased by 70.03% and 77.05%, respectively, international routes increased by 1.75%, as compared with the same period last year. The passenger load factor was 60.82%, representing a decrease of 17.40 percentage points as compared with the same period last year, of which, the passenger load factor for domestic routes decreased by 18.75 percentage points, while that for regional routes and international routes increased by 11.89 percentage points and 16.96 percentage points, respectively, as compared with the same period last year.

In terms of cargo operations, in May 2022, cargo capacity (measured by available tonne kilometers ("ATK") - Cargo and Mail) decreased by 21.56% as compared with the same period last year. Cargo and mail traffic (measured by revenue tonne kilometres ("RTK") - Cargo and Mail) decreased by 1.20% as compared with the same period last year. The cargo and mail load factor was 63.61%, representing an increase of 13.10 percentage points as compared with the same period last year.

