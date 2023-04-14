China Southern Airlines : ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA - Form 6-K
ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA
This announcement is made based on the operating data for March 2023 of the Group to be published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and pursuant to Rules 13.09 and 13.10B of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
This announcement is made based on the operating data for March 2023 of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") to be published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and pursuant to Rules 13.09 and 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
In March 2023, passenger capacity (measured by available seat kilometres ("ASK")) of the Group increased by 128.81% as compared with the same period last year (a year-on-year ("YoY") basis), of which, passenger capacity for domestic routes, regional routes and international routes increased by 117.19%, 478.40% and 324.17%, respectively, as compared with the same period last year. Compared with the same period last year, passenger traffic (measured by revenue passenger kilometres ("RPK")) increased by 164.27%, of which, passenger traffic for domestic routes, regional routes and international routes increased by 148.74%, 1817.22% and 448.15%, respectively, as compared with the same period last year. The passenger load factor was 74.07%, representing an increase of 9.94 percentage points as compared with the same period last year, of which, the passenger load factor for domestic routes, regional routes and international routes increased by 9.38, 52.99 and 16.94 percentage points, respectively, as compared with the same period last year.
In terms of cargo operations, in March 2023, cargo capacity (measured by available tonne kilometers ("ATK")-Cargo and Mail) increased by 21.28% as compared with the same period last year. Cargo and mail traffic (measured by revenue tonne kilometres ("RTK")-Cargo and Mail) decreased by 0.47% as compared with the same period last year. The cargo and mail load factor was 49.95%, representing a decrease of 10.92 percentage points as compared with the same period last year.
In March 2023, the Group has newly launched the following major routes: Harbin - Changsha - Kunming - Changsha - Harbin, Dalian - Qingdao - Chengdu Tianfu - Qingdao - Dalian, Changsha - Yuncheng - Changchun - Yuncheng - Changsha, Chongqing - Zhengzhou - Dalian - Zhengzhou - Chongqing (each being seven flights a week), Wuhan - Hohhot - Wuhan (being four flights a week).
In March 2023, the Group introduced one B777F aircraft and one ARJ21 aircraft, and disposed of four B737-800 aircrafts. As of the end of March 2023, the Group operated a fleet of 891 commercial aircrafts as set out below:
Aircraft Model
Self-owned
Finance Lease
Operating Lease
Subtotal
Airbus 350 Series
0
16
0
16
Airbus 330 Series
7
26
7
40
Airbus 320 Series
117
103
125
345
Boeing 787 Series
4
25
10
39
Boeing 777 Series
10
21
0
31
Boeing 737 Series
134
68
191
393
EMB190 Series
6
0
0
6
ARJ21
1
20
0
21
Total
279
279
333
891
KEY OPERATING DATA OF MARCH 2023
Traffic
March 2023
Cumulative 2023
Amount
Month-on-
Month
("MoM")
Change
(%)
YoY
Change
(%)
Amount
YoY Change
(%)
RPK (in million)
Domestic
15,430.10
-1.19
148.74
45,844.02
61.57
Regional
124.59
42.55
1817.22
278.71
919.55
International
1,652.58
34.91
448.15
3,720.64
361.59
Total
17,207.27
1.65
164.27
49,843.36
70.65
RTK (in million)
Domestic
1,474.37
1.02
131.05
4,309.77
54.58
Regional
12.02
41.98
690.14
26.89
445.85
International
665.81
16.16
17.42
1,778.72
12.37
Total
2,152.19
5.44
78.36
6,115.37
39.75
RTK - Cargo and Mail (in million)
Domestic
101.96
16.95
21.64
292.07
1.40
Regional
1.05
30.00
10.85
2.47
-1.29
International
519.15
11.75
-3.91
1,449.39
-4.11
Total
622.16
12.59
-0.47
1,743.93
-3.22
Passengers carried (in thousand)
Domestic
9,977.30
2.14
148.14
28,956.22
61.38
Regional
106.79
40.65
1,594.56
243.60
782.93
International
369.29
44.21
661.22
787.30
499.40
Total
10,453.38
3.50
156.49
29,987.12
65.65
Cargo and mail carried (in thousand tonnes)
Domestic
60.55
17.68
17.14
173.13
0.60
Regional
0.96
30.81
1.05
2.25
-11.33
International
55.75
15.12
-6.01
152.04
-4.65
Total
117.26
16.55
4.74
327.42
-1.99
Capacity
March 2023
Cumulative 2023
Amount
MoM
Change
(%)
YoY
Change
(%)
Amount
YoY Change (%)
ASK (in million)
Domestic
20,861.10
2.87
117.19
61,483.82
42.42
Regional
164.20
31.64
478.40
396.88
381.12
International
2,206.53
30.00
324.17
5,068.38
244.61
Total
23,231.83
5.11
128.81
66,949.09
49.70
ATK (in million)
Domestic
2,383.70
1.43
123.22
7,102.57
47.26
Regional
20.63
32.91
413.53
50.17
335.52
International
932.00
18.09
7.27
2,515.70
2.20
Total
3,336.33
5.75
71.91
9,668.44
32.51
ATK - Cargo and Mail (in million)
Domestic
506.20
-3.56
148.86
1,569.03
67.30
Regional
5.85
36.25
300.22
14.45
252.85
International
733.41
15.23
-10.78
2,059.54
-11.57
Total
1,245.46
6.84
21.28
3,643.02
11.37
Load Factor
March 2023
Cumulative 2023
Figure (%)
MoM
Change
(Percentage
Points)
YoY
Change
(Percentage
Points)
Figure (%)
YoY Change (Percentage
Points)
Passenger Load Factor (RPK/ASK)
Domestic
73.97
-3.03
9.38
74.56
8.84
Regional
75.88
5.81
52.99
70.22
37.09
International
74.89
2.72
16.94
73.41
18.60
Total
74.07
-2.52
9.94
74.45
9.14
Cargo and Mail Load Factor
Domestic
20.14
3.53
-21.06
18.61
-12.10
Regional
17.87
-0.86
-46.64
17.11
-44.06
International
70.79
-2.20
5.06
70.37
5.48
Total
49.95
2.55
-10.92
47.87
-7.22
Overall Load Factor (RTK/ATK)
Domestic
61.85
-0.25
2.10
60.68
2.87
Regional
58.27
3.72
20.40
53.59
10.83
International
71.44
-1.18
6.18
70.70
6.40
Total
64.51
-0.19
2.33
63.25
3.28
Notes:
1.
"RPK(s)" refers to the number of passengers carried multiplied by the kilometers flown;
2.
"RTK(s)" refers to the load (passenger and cargo and mail) in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown;
3.
"RTK(s) - Cargo and Mail" refers to the cargo and mail load in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown;
4.
"ASK(s)" refers to the number of seats available for sale multiplied by the kilometers flown;
5.
"ATK(s)" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for transportation multiplied by the kilometers flown;
6.
"ATK(s) - Cargo and Mail" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for the carriage of cargo and mail multiplied by the kilometers flown;
7.
"Passenger Load Factor" refers to RPK expressed as a percentage of ASK;
8.
"Cargo and Mail Load Factor" refers to RTK- Cargo and Mail expressed as a percentage of ATK - Cargo and Mail;
9.
"Overall Load Factor" refers to RTK expressed as a percentage of ATK.
The key operating data above was calculated based on the internal preliminary statistics of the Group, which may be subsequently adjusted or differ from the data disclosed in the relevant periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.
By order of the Board
China Southern Airlines Company Limited
Chen Wei Hua and Liu Wei
Joint Company Secretaries
Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China
13 April 2023
As at the date of this announcement, the Directors include Ma Xu Lun, Han Wen Sheng and Luo Lai Jun as executive Directors; and Liu Chang Le, Gu Hui Zhong, Guo Wei and Cai Hong Ping as independent non-executive Directors.
