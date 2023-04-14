Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Southern Airlines Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1055   CNE1000002T6

CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED

(1055)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:44 2023-04-14 am EDT
5.650 HKD   -0.88%
08:06aChina Southern Airlines : ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA - Form 6-K
PU
04/13China Southern Airlines Boosts Passenger Capacity, Traffic in March
MT
04/13China Southern Airlines Company Limited Reports Operating Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended March 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Southern Airlines : ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA - Form 6-K

04/14/2023 | 08:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA

This announcement is made based on the operating data for March 2023 of the Group to be published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and pursuant to Rules 13.09 and 13.10B of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The relevant key operating data was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relevant periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the relevant information.

This announcement is made based on the operating data for March 2023 of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") to be published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and pursuant to Rules 13.09 and 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

In March 2023, passenger capacity (measured by available seat kilometres ("ASK")) of the Group increased by 128.81% as compared with the same period last year (a year-on-year ("YoY") basis), of which, passenger capacity for domestic routes, regional routes and international routes increased by 117.19%, 478.40% and 324.17%, respectively, as compared with the same period last year. Compared with the same period last year, passenger traffic (measured by revenue passenger kilometres ("RPK")) increased by 164.27%, of which, passenger traffic for domestic routes, regional routes and international routes increased by 148.74%, 1817.22% and 448.15%, respectively, as compared with the same period last year. The passenger load factor was 74.07%, representing an increase of 9.94 percentage points as compared with the same period last year, of which, the passenger load factor for domestic routes, regional routes and international routes increased by 9.38, 52.99 and 16.94 percentage points, respectively, as compared with the same period last year.

1

In terms of cargo operations, in March 2023, cargo capacity (measured by available tonne kilometers ("ATK")-Cargo and Mail) increased by 21.28% as compared with the same period last year. Cargo and mail traffic (measured by revenue tonne kilometres ("RTK")-Cargo and Mail) decreased by 0.47% as compared with the same period last year. The cargo and mail load factor was 49.95%, representing a decrease of 10.92 percentage points as compared with the same period last year.

In March 2023, the Group has newly launched the following major routes: Harbin - Changsha - Kunming - Changsha - Harbin, Dalian - Qingdao - Chengdu Tianfu - Qingdao - Dalian, Changsha - Yuncheng - Changchun - Yuncheng - Changsha, Chongqing - Zhengzhou - Dalian - Zhengzhou - Chongqing (each being seven flights a week), Wuhan - Hohhot - Wuhan (being four flights a week).

In March 2023, the Group introduced one B777F aircraft and one ARJ21 aircraft, and disposed of four B737-800 aircrafts. As of the end of March 2023, the Group operated a fleet of 891 commercial aircrafts as set out below:

Aircraft Model

Self-owned Finance Lease Operating Lease Subtotal

Airbus 350 Series

0 16 0 16

Airbus 330 Series

7 26 7 40

Airbus 320 Series

117 103 125 345

Boeing 787 Series

4 25 10 39

Boeing 777 Series

10 21 0 31

Boeing 737 Series

134 68 191 393

EMB190 Series

6 0 0 6

ARJ21

1 20 0 21

Total

279 279 333 891

2

KEY OPERATING DATA OF MARCH 2023

Traffic

March 2023 Cumulative 2023
Amount Month-on-
Month
("MoM")
Change
(%) 		YoY
Change
(%) 		Amount YoY Change
(%)

RPK (in million)

Domestic

15,430.10 -1.19 148.74 45,844.02 61.57

Regional

124.59 42.55 1817.22 278.71 919.55

International

1,652.58 34.91 448.15 3,720.64 361.59

Total

17,207.27 1.65 164.27 49,843.36 70.65

RTK (in million)

Domestic

1,474.37 1.02 131.05 4,309.77 54.58

Regional

12.02 41.98 690.14 26.89 445.85

International

665.81 16.16 17.42 1,778.72 12.37

Total

2,152.19 5.44 78.36 6,115.37 39.75

RTK - Cargo and Mail (in million)

Domestic

101.96 16.95 21.64 292.07 1.40

Regional

1.05 30.00 10.85 2.47 -1.29

International

519.15 11.75 -3.91 1,449.39 -4.11

Total

622.16 12.59 -0.47 1,743.93 -3.22

Passengers carried (in thousand)

Domestic

9,977.30 2.14 148.14 28,956.22 61.38

Regional

106.79 40.65 1,594.56 243.60 782.93

International

369.29 44.21 661.22 787.30 499.40

Total

10,453.38 3.50 156.49 29,987.12 65.65

Cargo and mail carried (in thousand tonnes)

Domestic

60.55 17.68 17.14 173.13 0.60

Regional

0.96 30.81 1.05 2.25 -11.33

International

55.75 15.12 -6.01 152.04 -4.65

Total

117.26 16.55 4.74 327.42 -1.99

Capacity

March 2023 Cumulative 2023
Amount MoM
Change
(%) 		YoY
Change
(%) 		Amount YoY Change
(%)

ASK (in million)

Domestic

20,861.10 2.87 117.19 61,483.82 42.42

Regional

164.20 31.64 478.40 396.88 381.12

International

2,206.53 30.00 324.17 5,068.38 244.61

Total

23,231.83 5.11 128.81 66,949.09 49.70

ATK (in million)

Domestic

2,383.70 1.43 123.22 7,102.57 47.26

Regional

20.63 32.91 413.53 50.17 335.52

International

932.00 18.09 7.27 2,515.70 2.20

Total

3,336.33 5.75 71.91 9,668.44 32.51

ATK - Cargo and Mail (in million)

Domestic

506.20 -3.56 148.86 1,569.03 67.30

Regional

5.85 36.25 300.22 14.45 252.85

International

733.41 15.23 -10.78 2,059.54 -11.57

Total

1,245.46 6.84 21.28 3,643.02 11.37

3

Load Factor

March 2023 Cumulative 2023
Figure
(%) 		MoM
Change
(Percentage
Points) 		YoY
Change
(Percentage
Points) 		Figure
(%) 		YoY Change
(Percentage
Points)

Passenger Load Factor (RPK/ASK)

Domestic

73.97 -3.03 9.38 74.56 8.84

Regional

75.88 5.81 52.99 70.22 37.09

International

74.89 2.72 16.94 73.41 18.60

Total

74.07 -2.52 9.94 74.45 9.14

Cargo and Mail Load Factor

Domestic

20.14 3.53 -21.06 18.61 -12.10

Regional

17.87 -0.86 -46.64 17.11 -44.06

International

70.79 -2.20 5.06 70.37 5.48

Total

49.95 2.55 -10.92 47.87 -7.22

Overall Load Factor (RTK/ATK)

Domestic

61.85 -0.25 2.10 60.68 2.87

Regional

58.27 3.72 20.40 53.59 10.83

International

71.44 -1.18 6.18 70.70 6.40

Total

64.51 -0.19 2.33 63.25 3.28

Notes:

1.

"RPK(s)" refers to the number of passengers carried multiplied by the kilometers flown;

2.

"RTK(s)" refers to the load (passenger and cargo and mail) in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown;

3.

"RTK(s) - Cargo and Mail" refers to the cargo and mail load in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown;

4.

"ASK(s)" refers to the number of seats available for sale multiplied by the kilometers flown;

5.

"ATK(s)" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for transportation multiplied by the kilometers flown;

6.

"ATK(s) - Cargo and Mail" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for the carriage of cargo and mail multiplied by the kilometers flown;

7.

"Passenger Load Factor" refers to RPK expressed as a percentage of ASK;

8.

"Cargo and Mail Load Factor" refers to RTK- Cargo and Mail expressed as a percentage of ATK - Cargo and Mail;

9.

"Overall Load Factor" refers to RTK expressed as a percentage of ATK.

4

The key operating data above was calculated based on the internal preliminary statistics of the Group, which may be subsequently adjusted or differ from the data disclosed in the relevant periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.

By order of the Board

China Southern Airlines Company Limited

Chen Wei Hua and Liu Wei

Joint Company Secretaries

Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China

13 April 2023

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors include Ma Xu Lun, Han Wen Sheng and Luo Lai Jun as executive Directors; and Liu Chang Le, Gu Hui Zhong, Guo Wei and Cai Hong Ping as independent non-executive Directors.

5

Attachments

Disclaimer

China Southern Airlines Company Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 12:05:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
08:06aChina Southern Airlines : ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA - Form 6-K
PU
04/13China Southern Airlines Boosts Passenger Capacity, Traffic in March
MT
04/13China Southern Airlines Company Limited Reports Operating Results for the Month and Yea..
CI
04/12Boeing Sets Up 737 Max Simulator in Shanghai
MT
04/11Boeing says 11 Chinese airlines have resumed operating 737 MAX
RE
04/10Chinese airlines swamped with cabin crew applicants as travel rebounds
RE
03/31China Southern Airlines : CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF HOLDERS OF H SHARES - Form 6-K
PU
03/30China's top airlines post record annual losses, outlook brighter
RE
03/28China Southern Airlines Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ende..
CI
03/16China Southern Airlines : ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 154 B 22 463 M 22 463 M
Net income 2023 3 723 M 542 M 542 M
Net Debt 2023 185 B 27 004 M 27 004 M
P/E ratio 2023 26,3x
Yield 2023 0,25%
Capitalization 131 B 19 068 M 19 068 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,05x
EV / Sales 2024 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 97 899
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Southern Airlines Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 4,99 CNY
Average target price 5,16 CNY
Spread / Average Target 3,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xu Lun Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wen Sheng Han Vice Chairman & President
Yong Yao Chief Financial Officer, Chief Accountant & EVP
Ji Dong Ren Chairman-Supervisory Board & Executive VP
Zhi Gang Li Chief Engineer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED12.20%19 068
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED3.80%28 005
AIR CHINA LIMITED2.30%22 431
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.1.55%21 294
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC17.94%18 122
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-4.34%15 258
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer