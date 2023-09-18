ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA

This announcement is made based on the operating data for August 2023 of the Group to be published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and pursuant to Rules 13.09 and 13.10B of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The relevant key operating data was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relevant periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the relevant information.

This announcement is made based on the operating data for August 2023 of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") to be published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and pursuant to Rules 13.09 and 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

In August 2023, passenger capacity (measured by available seat kilometres ("ASK")) of the Group increased by 71.42% as compared with the same period last year (a year-on-year ("YoY") basis), of which, passenger capacity for domestic routes, regional routes and international routes increased by 48.56%, 805.68% and 612.97%, respectively, as compared with the same period last year. Compared with the same period last year, passenger traffic (measured by revenue passenger kilometres ("RPK")) increased by 101.19%, of which, passenger traffic for domestic routes, regional routes and international routes increased by 71.96%, 1254.59% and 834.45%, respectively, as compared with the same period last year. The passenger load factor was 80.89%, representing an increase of 11.97 percentage points as compared with the same period last year, of which, the passenger load factor for domestic routes, regional routes and international routes increased by 10.88, 27.83 and 20.26 percentage points, respectively, as compared with the same period last year.

In terms of cargo operations, in August 2023, cargo capacity (measured by available tonne kilometers ("ATK") - Cargo and Mail) increased by 33.42% as compared with the same period last year. Cargo and mail traffic (measured by revenue tonne kilometres ("RTK") - Cargo and Mail) increased by 8.20% as compared with the same period last year. The cargo and mail load factor was 46.55%, representing a decrease of 10.85 percentage points as compared with the same period last year.

In August 2023, the Group has newly launched the following major route: Guangzhou - Kashgar - Guangzhou (being three flights a week).

In August 2023, the Group introduced five aircrafts (including one A320NEO aircraft, two A321NEO aircrafts and two ARJ21 aircrafts), and disposed of one A330-200 aircraft. As of the end of August 2023, the Group operated a fleet of 901 commercial aircrafts as set out below:

Aircraft Model

Self-ownedFinance LeaseOperating LeaseSubtotal

Airbus 350 Series

6 12 0 18

Airbus 330 Series

10 21 7 38

Airbus 320 Series

146 75 133 354

Boeing 787 Series

4 25 10 39

Boeing 777 Series

11 21 0 32

Boeing 737 Series

135 62 191 388

EMB190 Series

6 0 0 6

ARJ21

6 20 0 26

Total

324236341901

KEY OPERATING DATA OF AUGUST 2023

Traffic

August 2023Cumulative 2023
AmountMonth-on-Month
("MoM")
Change (%)		YoY
Change
(%)		AmountYoY
Change
(%)

RPK (in million)

Domestic

20,553.61 0.38 71.96 137,694.18 91.13

Regional

192.43 5.27 1,254.59 1,122.55 1,472.07

International

4,242.75 4.49 834.45 20,013.58 635.18

Total

24,988.79 1.09 101.19 158,830.32 112.24

RTK (in million)

Domestic

1,870.24 0.38 65.83 12,878.86 82.48

Regional

18.78 5.74 1,200.88 110.99 1,052.15

International

923.72 1.26 60.41 5,894.94 32.29

Total

2,812.74 0.71 64.96 18,884.79 63.88

RTK - Cargo and Mail (in million)

Domestic

120.48 8.13 27.66 869.10 18.58

Regional

2.53 10.29 1,146.30 13.93 316.50

International

559.00 -0.65 4.35 4,146.30 -1.64

Total

682.01 0.83 8.20 5,029.32 1.57

Passengers carried (in thousand)

Domestic

12,916.11 1.19 67.49 87,260.77 91.85

Regional

162.14 3.80 1,090.46 965.40 1,268.30

International

1,097.83 7.07 1,356.07 4,894.84 1,016.24

Total

14,176.09 1.65 81.73 93,121.02 102.46

Cargo and mail carried (in thousand tonnes)

Domestic

69.54 3.30 22.99 516.35 17.84

Regional

2.20 6.81 1,137.55 12.49 277.86

International

60.92 0.89 5.50 440.07 -3.67

Total

132.67 2.23 15.90 968.91 7.86

Capacity

August 2023Cumulative 2023
AmountMoM
Change
(%)		YoY
Change
(%)		AmountYoY
Change
(%)

ASK (in million)

Domestic

25,700.46 0.99 48.56 178,892.16 64.66

Regional

229.11 4.34 805.68 1,472.89 815.91

International

4,962.62 1.68 612.97 25,120.84 473.16

Total

30,892.19 1.12 71.42 205,485.89 81.55

ATK (in million)

Domestic

2,901.63 0.54 52.28 20,341.64 69.68

Regional

29.47 4.26 795.68 191.09 813.45

International

1,314.29 2.45 61.99 8,375.84 24.90

Total

4,245.39 1.15 56.08 28,908.57 54.47

ATK - Cargo and Mail (in million)

Domestic

588.59 -1.20 68.93 4,241.35 91.88

Regional

8.85 4.07 773.21 58.53 807.93

International

867.65 2.85 15.89 6,114.97 -3.11

Total

1,465.09 1.19 33.42 10,414.84 22.12

Load Factor

August 2023Cumulative 2023
Figure
(%)		MoM
Change
(Percentage
Points)		YoY
Change
(Percentage
Points)		Figure
(%)		YoY Change
(Percentage
Points)

Passenger Load Factor (RPK/ASK)

Domestic

79.97 -0.49 10.88 76.97 10.66

Regional

83.99 0.74 27.83 76.21 31.81

International

85.49 2.29 20.26 79.67 17.56

Total

80.89 -0.03 11.97 77.29 11.18

Cargo and Mail Load Factor

Domestic

20.47 1.77 -6.62 20.49 -12.67

Regional

28.57 1.61 8.55 23.79 -28.07

International

64.43 -2.27 -7.13 67.81 1.02

Total

46.55 -0.17 -10.85 48.29 -9.77

Overall Load Factor (RTK/ATK)

Domestic

64.45 -0.10 5.26 63.31 4.44

Regional

63.72 0.89 19.85 58.08 12.03

International

70.28 -0.83 -0.69 70.38 3.93

Total

66.25 -0.29 3.57 65.33 3.75

Notes:

1.

"RPK(s)" refers to the number of passengers carried multiplied by the kilometers flown;

2.

"RTK(s)" refers to the load (passenger and cargo and mail) in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown;

3.

"RTK(s) - Cargo and Mail" refers to the cargo and mail load in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown;

4.

"ASK(s)" refers to the number of seats available for sale multiplied by the kilometers flown;

5.

"ATK(s)" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for transportation multiplied by the kilometers flown;

6.

"ATK(s) - Cargo and Mail" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for the carriage of cargo and mail multiplied by the kilometers flown;

7.

"Passenger Load Factor" refers to RPK expressed as a percentage of ASK;

8.

"Cargo and Mail Load Factor" refers to RTK- Cargo and Mail expressed as a percentage of ATK-Cargo and Mail;

9.

"Overall Load Factor" refers to RTK expressed as a percentage of ATK.

By order of the Board

China Southern Airlines Company Limited

Chen Wei Hua and Liu Wei

Joint Company Secretaries

Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China

15 September 2023

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors include Ma Xu Lun, Han Wen Sheng and Luo Lai Jun as executive Directors; and Pansy Catilina Chiu King Ho, Gu Hui Zhong, Guo Wei and Cai Hong Ping as independent non-executive Directors.

