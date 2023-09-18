ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA
This announcement is made based on the operating data for August 2023 of the Group to be published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and pursuant to Rules 13.09 and 13.10B of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
The relevant key operating data was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relevant periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the relevant information.
This announcement is made based on the operating data for August 2023 of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") to be published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and pursuant to Rules 13.09 and 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
In August 2023, passenger capacity (measured by available seat kilometres ("ASK")) of the Group increased by 71.42% as compared with the same period last year (a year-on-year ("YoY") basis), of which, passenger capacity for domestic routes, regional routes and international routes increased by 48.56%, 805.68% and 612.97%, respectively, as compared with the same period last year. Compared with the same period last year, passenger traffic (measured by revenue passenger kilometres ("RPK")) increased by 101.19%, of which, passenger traffic for domestic routes, regional routes and international routes increased by 71.96%, 1254.59% and 834.45%, respectively, as compared with the same period last year. The passenger load factor was 80.89%, representing an increase of 11.97 percentage points as compared with the same period last year, of which, the passenger load factor for domestic routes, regional routes and international routes increased by 10.88, 27.83 and 20.26 percentage points, respectively, as compared with the same period last year.
In terms of cargo operations, in August 2023, cargo capacity (measured by available tonne kilometers ("ATK") - Cargo and Mail) increased by 33.42% as compared with the same period last year. Cargo and mail traffic (measured by revenue tonne kilometres ("RTK") - Cargo and Mail) increased by 8.20% as compared with the same period last year. The cargo and mail load factor was 46.55%, representing a decrease of 10.85 percentage points as compared with the same period last year.
In August 2023, the Group has newly launched the following major route: Guangzhou - Kashgar - Guangzhou (being three flights a week).
In August 2023, the Group introduced five aircrafts (including one A320NEO aircraft, two A321NEO aircrafts and two ARJ21 aircrafts), and disposed of one A330-200 aircraft. As of the end of August 2023, the Group operated a fleet of 901 commercial aircrafts as set out below:
Aircraft Model
|Self-owned
|Finance Lease
|Operating Lease
|Subtotal
Airbus 350 Series
|6
|12
|0
|18
Airbus 330 Series
|10
|21
|7
|38
Airbus 320 Series
|146
|75
|133
|354
Boeing 787 Series
|4
|25
|10
|39
Boeing 777 Series
|11
|21
|0
|32
Boeing 737 Series
|135
|62
|191
|388
EMB190 Series
|6
|0
|0
|6
ARJ21
|6
|20
|0
|26
Total
|324
|236
|341
|901
KEY OPERATING DATA OF AUGUST 2023
Traffic
|August 2023
|Cumulative 2023
|Amount
|Month-on-Month
("MoM")
Change (%)
|YoY
Change
(%)
|Amount
|YoY
Change
(%)
RPK (in million)
Domestic
|20,553.61
|0.38
|71.96
|137,694.18
|91.13
Regional
|192.43
|5.27
|1,254.59
|1,122.55
|1,472.07
International
|4,242.75
|4.49
|834.45
|20,013.58
|635.18
Total
|24,988.79
|1.09
|101.19
|158,830.32
|112.24
RTK (in million)
Domestic
|1,870.24
|0.38
|65.83
|12,878.86
|82.48
Regional
|18.78
|5.74
|1,200.88
|110.99
|1,052.15
International
|923.72
|1.26
|60.41
|5,894.94
|32.29
Total
|2,812.74
|0.71
|64.96
|18,884.79
|63.88
RTK - Cargo and Mail (in million)
Domestic
|120.48
|8.13
|27.66
|869.10
|18.58
Regional
|2.53
|10.29
|1,146.30
|13.93
|316.50
International
|559.00
|-0.65
|4.35
|4,146.30
|-1.64
Total
|682.01
|0.83
|8.20
|5,029.32
|1.57
Passengers carried (in thousand)
Domestic
|12,916.11
|1.19
|67.49
|87,260.77
|91.85
Regional
|162.14
|3.80
|1,090.46
|965.40
|1,268.30
International
|1,097.83
|7.07
|1,356.07
|4,894.84
|1,016.24
Total
|14,176.09
|1.65
|81.73
|93,121.02
|102.46
Cargo and mail carried (in thousand tonnes)
Domestic
|69.54
|3.30
|22.99
|516.35
|17.84
Regional
|2.20
|6.81
|1,137.55
|12.49
|277.86
International
|60.92
|0.89
|5.50
|440.07
|-3.67
Total
|132.67
|2.23
|15.90
|968.91
|7.86
Capacity
|August 2023
|Cumulative 2023
|Amount
|MoM
Change
(%)
|YoY
Change
(%)
|Amount
|YoY
Change
(%)
ASK (in million)
Domestic
|25,700.46
|0.99
|48.56
|178,892.16
|64.66
Regional
|229.11
|4.34
|805.68
|1,472.89
|815.91
International
|4,962.62
|1.68
|612.97
|25,120.84
|473.16
Total
|30,892.19
|1.12
|71.42
|205,485.89
|81.55
ATK (in million)
Domestic
|2,901.63
|0.54
|52.28
|20,341.64
|69.68
Regional
|29.47
|4.26
|795.68
|191.09
|813.45
International
|1,314.29
|2.45
|61.99
|8,375.84
|24.90
Total
|4,245.39
|1.15
|56.08
|28,908.57
|54.47
ATK - Cargo and Mail (in million)
Domestic
|588.59
|-1.20
|68.93
|4,241.35
|91.88
Regional
|8.85
|4.07
|773.21
|58.53
|807.93
International
|867.65
|2.85
|15.89
|6,114.97
|-3.11
Total
|1,465.09
|1.19
|33.42
|10,414.84
|22.12
Load Factor
|August 2023
|Cumulative 2023
|Figure
(%)
|MoM
Change
(Percentage
Points)
|YoY
Change
(Percentage
Points)
|Figure
(%)
|YoY Change
(Percentage
Points)
Passenger Load Factor (RPK/ASK)
Domestic
|79.97
|-0.49
|10.88
|76.97
|10.66
Regional
|83.99
|0.74
|27.83
|76.21
|31.81
International
|85.49
|2.29
|20.26
|79.67
|17.56
Total
|80.89
|-0.03
|11.97
|77.29
|11.18
Cargo and Mail Load Factor
Domestic
|20.47
|1.77
|-6.62
|20.49
|-12.67
Regional
|28.57
|1.61
|8.55
|23.79
|-28.07
International
|64.43
|-2.27
|-7.13
|67.81
|1.02
Total
|46.55
|-0.17
|-10.85
|48.29
|-9.77
Overall Load Factor (RTK/ATK)
Domestic
|64.45
|-0.10
|5.26
|63.31
|4.44
Regional
|63.72
|0.89
|19.85
|58.08
|12.03
International
|70.28
|-0.83
|-0.69
|70.38
|3.93
Total
|66.25
|-0.29
|3.57
|65.33
|3.75
Notes:
|1.
"RPK(s)" refers to the number of passengers carried multiplied by the kilometers flown;
|2.
"RTK(s)" refers to the load (passenger and cargo and mail) in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown;
|3.
"RTK(s) - Cargo and Mail" refers to the cargo and mail load in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown;
|4.
"ASK(s)" refers to the number of seats available for sale multiplied by the kilometers flown;
|5.
"ATK(s)" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for transportation multiplied by the kilometers flown;
|6.
"ATK(s) - Cargo and Mail" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for the carriage of cargo and mail multiplied by the kilometers flown;
|7.
"Passenger Load Factor" refers to RPK expressed as a percentage of ASK;
|8.
"Cargo and Mail Load Factor" refers to RTK- Cargo and Mail expressed as a percentage of ATK-Cargo and Mail;
|9.
"Overall Load Factor" refers to RTK expressed as a percentage of ATK.
The key operating data above was calculated based on the internal preliminary statistics of the Group, which may be subsequently adjusted or differ from the data disclosed in the relevant periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.
By order of the Board
China Southern Airlines Company Limited
Chen Wei Hua and Liu Wei
|Joint Company Secretaries
Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China
15 September 2023
As at the date of this announcement, the Directors include Ma Xu Lun, Han Wen Sheng and Luo Lai Jun as executive Directors; and Pansy Catilina Chiu King Ho, Gu Hui Zhong, Guo Wei and Cai Hong Ping as independent non-executive Directors.
