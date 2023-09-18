ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA

This announcement is made based on the operating data for August 2023 of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") to be published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and pursuant to Rules 13.09 and 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

In August 2023, passenger capacity (measured by available seat kilometres ("ASK")) of the Group increased by 71.42% as compared with the same period last year (a year-on-year ("YoY") basis), of which, passenger capacity for domestic routes, regional routes and international routes increased by 48.56%, 805.68% and 612.97%, respectively, as compared with the same period last year. Compared with the same period last year, passenger traffic (measured by revenue passenger kilometres ("RPK")) increased by 101.19%, of which, passenger traffic for domestic routes, regional routes and international routes increased by 71.96%, 1254.59% and 834.45%, respectively, as compared with the same period last year. The passenger load factor was 80.89%, representing an increase of 11.97 percentage points as compared with the same period last year, of which, the passenger load factor for domestic routes, regional routes and international routes increased by 10.88, 27.83 and 20.26 percentage points, respectively, as compared with the same period last year.

