China Southern Airlines : ANNOUNCEMENT PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION - Form 6-K

Article 19

The business activities of the Company shall fall within the scope of operation approved by relevant competent authorities. The scope of business of the Company covers: (1) provision of scheduled and non-scheduled domestic, regional and international air transportation services for passengers, cargo, mail and luggage; (2) undertaking general aviation services; (3) provision of aircraft repair and maintenance services; (4) acting as agent for other domestic and international airlines; (5) provision of air catering services; (6) engaging in other airline or airline-related business, (limited to insurance agency business personal accident insurance); (7) provision of airline ground services; (8) aviation training; (9) asset leasing services; (10) project management and technical consultancy services; (11) sales of aviation equipment; (12) travel agency business; (13) merchandise retail and wholesale; (14) health and medical examination services; all subject to approval by company registration authorities.