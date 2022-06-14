Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Southern Airlines Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1055   CNE1000002T6

CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED

(1055)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-06-14 am EDT
4.010 HKD   +0.50%
06:23aCHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : ANNOUNCEMENT PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION - Form 6-K
PU
06/06Daiwa Securities Upgrades China Southern Airlines to Buy From Hold
MT
05/27China Southern, Air China, Hainan Airlines to Resume International Flights
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Southern Airlines : ANNOUNCEMENT PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION - Form 6-K

06/14/2022 | 06:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNOUNCEMENT

PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE ARTICLES OF

ASSOCIATION

The board (the "Board") of directors of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (the "Company") announces that the ninth session of the Board has agreed by signing to approve, among others, the resolution in relation to the proposed amendment (the "Proposed Amendment") to the Articles of Association of the Company (the "Articles of Association") on 13 June 2022.

To meet the needs of business operation, the Company proposed to expand the scope of business of the Company. Accordingly, the Articles of Association has to be amended to reflect such change to the scope of business.

1

The details of the Proposed Amendment are as follows:

No.

Existing Article

Proposed Amendment

Article 19

The business activities of the Company shall fall within the scope of operation approved by relevant competent authorities.

The scope of business of the Company covers: (1) provision of scheduled and non-scheduled domestic, regional and international air transportation services for passengers, cargo, mail and luggage; (2) undertaking general aviation services; (3) provision of aircraft repair and maintenance services; (4) acting as agent for other domestic and international airlines; (5) provision of air catering services; (6) engaging in other airline or airline-related business, (limited to insurance agency business personal accident insurance); (7) provision of airline ground services; (8) aviation training; (9) asset leasing services; (10) project management and technical consultancy services; (11) sales of aviation equipment; (12) travel agency business; (13) merchandise retail and wholesale; (14) health and medical examination services; all subject to approval by company registration authorities.

The business activities of the Company shall fall within the scope of operation approved by relevant competent authorities.

The scope of business of the Company covers: (1) provision of scheduled and non-scheduled domestic, regional and international air transportation services for passengers, cargo, mail and luggage; (2) undertaking general aviation services; (3) provision of aircraft repair and maintenance services; (4) acting as agent for other domestic and international airlines; (5) provision of air catering services; (6) engaging in other airline or airline-related business, (limited to insurance agency business personal accident insurance); (7) provision of airline ground services; (8) aviation training; (9) asset leasing services; (10) project management and technical consultancy services; (11) sales of aviation equipment; (12) travel agency business; (13) merchandise retail and wholesale; (14) health and medical examination services;(15) internet retail; (16) internet life service platform (including internet travel platform, internet accommodation platform, internet retail platform, etc.); (17) concurrent-business insurance agent services: property insurance, health insurance, life insurance; (18) trade agency; (19) professional design services; (20) telecom value-added services; (21) internet advertising services; (22) other advertising services; (23) internet data services; (24) internet information services; (25) information system integration services; (26) internet of things technical services; (27) economic and business consulting services; (28) information technology consulting services; (29) other professional consulting and investigations; all subject to approval by company registration authorities.

Except for the clause as stated above, other clauses in the Articles of Association remain unchanged.

The Proposed Amendment is subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company by way of a special resolution at the annual general meeting (the "AGM") to be held on Thursday, 30 June 2022, and the obtaining of any approval, endorsement or registration (as applicable) from or with the relevant government authorities in the PRC.

2

A circular containing, inter alia, further details of the Proposed Amendment together with a supplemental notice of the AGM will be despatched to the shareholders of the Company as soon as practicable.

By order of the Board
China Southern Airlines Company Limited
Xie Bing
Company Secretary

Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China

13 June 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the directors include Ma Xu Lun and Han Wen Sheng as executive directors; and Liu Chang Le, Gu Hui Zhong, Guo Wei and Yan Andrew Y as independent non-executive directors.

3

Disclaimer

China Southern Airlines Company Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 10:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
06:23aCHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : ANNOUNCEMENT PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION -..
PU
06/06Daiwa Securities Upgrades China Southern Airlines to Buy From Hold
MT
05/27China Southern, Air China, Hainan Airlines to Resume International Flights
MT
05/26China to Offer Subsidies to Local Airlines
MT
05/20China’s Aviation Industry Logs $12.5 Billion Loss in 2021
MT
05/18CALC Strikes Leaseback Deal with China Southern Airlines for 10 Boeing Jets
MT
05/17China Southern Airlines Company Limited Announces Management Retirements
CI
05/16China Southern, Spring Airlines to Benefit Most From Beijing’s Cash Aid
MT
05/16China Southern Airlines' Passenger Count Drops 81% in April
MT
05/16China Southern Airlines Company Limited Reports Operating Results for the Month and Yea..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 112 B 16 616 M 16 616 M
Net income 2022 -11 307 M -1 674 M -1 674 M
Net Debt 2022 165 B 24 362 M 24 362 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,94x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 93 125 M 13 788 M 13 788 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,30x
EV / Sales 2023 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 98 098
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Southern Airlines Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 3,43 CNY
Average target price 4,13 CNY
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xu Lun Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wen Sheng Han Vice Chairman & President
Yong Yao EVP, Chief Accountant & Financial Officer
Ji Dong Ren Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rong Xin Wu Chief Engineer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-14.56%13 788
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-10.13%20 648
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.74%16 959
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-19.34%14 557
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-15.44%12 096
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED3.81%11 043