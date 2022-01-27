Log in
    1055   CNE1000002T6

CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED

(1055)
China Southern Airlines : CZ326 SYD-CAN Flight Travel Requirements

01/27/2022 | 05:09am EST
CZ326 SYD-CAN Flight Travel Requirements

Dear Passengers,

To ensure the safety of passengers, reduce cross-border transmission of Covid-19, the Embassy and Consulate-Generals of China issued "Notice for China-bound foreign passengers". According to requirement of the notice, China Southern Airlines have made changes on health checks for passenger travelling with CZ326 (Sydney - Guangzhou), passengers who travel on this flight are required to follow these instructions.

Apart from the original check, China Southern Airlines will require one or two more PCR nucleic acid test refer to below.

1. PCR nucleic acid test (4th or 5th day prior to flight departure) and obtain a paper report

For passengers travelling on CZ326, in addition to the testing required by the Embassy and Consulate-Generals of China "NOTICE", one more PCR nucleic acid test must be completed 4th or 5th day prior to departure at an Australian government approved testing facilities and obtain PCR nucleic acid test report. Please carry the paper report of negative result with you for inspection before check-in.

PCR nucleic acid testing facilities requirements:

The additional PCR nucleic acid test is an enhanced measure for China Southern Airlines health inspection prior to flight departure, which is different from the test required by the Embassy and Consulate-Generals of China "Notice". Please go to a different testing clinic to complete the pre-departure PCR nucleic acid testing of China Southern Airlines.

Reporting requirements:

On the day of departure, please submit the negative result paper report of PCR nucleic acid test completed 4th or 5th day prior to departure, the report in the form of SMS will not be accepted.

2. Provide "Statement of Commitment on Personal Health Monitoring" form

Passengers are required to provide a completed "Statement of Commitment on Personal Health Monitoring" form. This statement of commitment does not need to be uploaded to the international version of the health code, but it must be handed over to the airline staff for inspection when arriving at the airport. Please also bring a printed copy with you.

3. For other required documents and testing requirements from Chinese Embassy and Consulate-Generals of China, refer to link below:

http://sydney.chineseconsulate.org/eng/ggl/202201/t20220108_10480165.htm

4. PCR nucleic acid test (on the day of flight) and the report will be obtained.

Transfer passengers are required to take an additional PCR nucleic acid test on the day of boarding and obtain a PCR nucleic acid test report.Transfer passengers are passengers whose residence is different from the departure city. Passengers who choose to undergo PCR nucleic acid test at Sydney International Airport should prepare their passport, itinerary of the international flight on the day, mobile phone number/e-mail address and credit card before the test, and pay the PCR nucleic acid test fee. Please visit histopath.com.au for more information.

5. Passenger pre-departure checklist

For your convenience, please refer to the following checklist:

a) A paper report of PCR nucleic acid test (4th or 5th day prior to flight departure)

b) Relevant test reports required by the "Notice" of the Chinese Embassy in Australia (such as PCR nucleic acid and serum (IgM) antibody test against N protein, etc.)

c) The "Statement of Commitment on Personal Health Monitoring" form required by the "Notice" of the Chinese Embassy in Australia

d) Health Code

e) Transfer passengers: a report of PCR nucleic acid test (on the day of flight departure)

f) Passport and Air Ticket

6. For other inquiries

Timely check the latest policy update notice issued by the China Embassy, the official website of the Chinese Embassy in Australia is: http://au.china-embassy.org/tzgg/

Please prepare the above-mentioned relevant materials when you check-in at the airport, China Southern Airlines staff will verify all required documents upon check-in. According to the "Notice" of the Chinese Embassy in Australia, if you fail to provide the relevant materials, China Southern Airlines has the rights to decline your check in.

If you are on a recent flight, please consult the corresponding sales department of your place of departure. The contact information is as follows:

Sydney Office: res@csair.com.au

Melbourne office : melres@csair.com.au

Adelaide office：adlres@csair.com.au

Brisbane office：bneres@csair.com.au

Perth office：perres@csair.com.au

Please understand that China Southern Airlines reserves the right to interpretation and explanation of this and any subsequent information and/or instruction.

Attachment 1. Statement of Commitment on Personal Health Monitoring

China Southern Airlines Co., Ltd.

January 27, 2022

Disclaimer

China Southern Airlines Company Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 10:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
