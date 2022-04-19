China Southern Airlines : NOTICE ON CLOSED-LOOP HEALTH MANAGEMENT FOR PASSENGERS TAKING FLIGHT FROM BANGKOK TO GUANGZHOU

Dear passengers:

To ensure the safety of travel and to comply with the COVID-19 prevention, from now on, China Southern Airlines' Bangkok-Guangzhou route will implement closed-loop management of hotels for 7 days and 6 nights before the passenger's departure. The arrangements for the closed-loop management of all passengers on the CZ3082 Bangkok-Guangzhou flight on May 02 are as follows (subsequent flight arrangements will be announced in advance):

1. Closed-loop health management

(1) According to the relevant policies of the Chinese Embassy in Thailand (hereinafter referred to as the "Embassy"), passengers from third countries who are transiting to China in Thailand should 14 days before and 7 days before the flight departure, and passengers departing from Thailand to China should 7 days before departing have tests at institution designated by the embassy for the first two or the first nucleic acid test (calculated based on the departure date of the flight minus 14 or 7 days, for example: the flight on May 2 is on April 18 or April 25) .

In order to accord with the policy of applying Health Code:

a. Passengers who have not inoculated COVID-19 vaccines or who do not complete the prescribed numbers of inoculations of the same vaccine should choose a testing institution designated by the Chinese Embassy/Consulates except New Gen Diagnostics Co., Ltd. for nucleic acid testing 7 days before flight departure.

b. Passengers who have inoculated non-inactivated COVID-19 vaccines should take the first tests at any designated institution except New Gen Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

(2) 6 days before the flight departure (6 days minus the flight departure date), passengers with negative nucleic acid test results for the first two times or the first time, on the same day (for example: the flight on May 2 is on April 26) 12:00-18:00 00 have to go to China Southern Airlines designated quarantine hotel to check in and enter closed-loop management.

(3) 2 days before the flight departure, during staying in the hotel room, China Southern Airlines will arrange a testing institution to conduct nucleic acid testing 48 hours before the flight for passengers who have been fully vaccinated with inactivated vaccines.

(4) 24 hours before the flight departure during staying in the hotel room, according to the vaccination status notified by the passengers, China Southern Airlines will arrange a testing institution to perform nucleic acid testing or nucleic acid and serum double testing or nucleic acid and the N-Protein IgM & IgG Antibody testing for all passengers.

(5) On the day of boarding, China Southern Airlines will arrange an antigen test for all passengers 12 hours before departure. After the test, the hotel will arrange for passengers with negative test results to take a bus to the airport for check-in procedures.

Arrangement for Nucleic Acid Testing (for CZ3082/2MAY) April 18

(14 days before departure) April 25

(7 days before departure) April 30

(48 hours before departure) May 1

(24 hours before departure) May 2

(12 hours before departure) Complete inactivated vaccine

(from Thailand) no need Single nucleic acid detection

(Any agency designated by the embassy) Single nucleic acid detection Single nucleic acid detection Antigen detection Complete inactivated vaccine

(Transit from a third country to Thailand) Single nucleic acid detection

(Any agency designated by the embassy) Single nucleic acid detection

(Any agency designated by the embassy) Single nucleic acid detection Single nucleic acid detection Antigen detection Complete vaccination with non-inactivated vaccine

(from Thailand) no need Single nucleic acid detection

(any embassy-designated agency, except NewGen Laps) no need nucleic acid and Serum N protein double detection Antigen detection Complete vaccination with non-inactivated vaccine

(Transit from a third country to Thailand) Single nucleic acid detection

(Any agency designated by the embassy) Single nucleic acid detection

(any embassy-designated agency, Except NewGen Labs) no need nucleic acid and Serum N protein double detection Antigen detection Not vaccinated or incompletely vaccinated against COVID-19

(from Thailand) no need single nucleic acid

(any embassy-designated agency, Except NewGen Labs) no need nucleic acid and Serum double test Antigen detection Not vaccinated or incompletely vaccinated against COVID-19

(Transit from a third country to Thailand) Single nucleic acid detection

(Any agency designated by the embassy) single nucleic acid

(any embassy-designated agency, Except NewGen Labs) no need nucleic acid and Serum double test Antigen detection

Note 1: For previously infected travelers, please refer to the notification from the embassy and correspond to the above table according to their vaccination status.

Note 2: Persons who have been completely vaccinated with inactivated vaccines and also vaccinated with non-inactivated vaccines are subject to complete inactivated vaccines testing standards.

Note 3: Persons who have been fully vaccinated with inactivated vaccine refer to those who have completed the whole course of inactivated in two doses, with an interval of at least 14 days between the two doses, and the second dose has been inoculated for 14 days and can provide relevant vaccination certificates.

2. Designated closed-loop health management hotel

(1) Hotel address:

a. Golden tulip Sovereign Hotel Bangkok；92 Soi Rong Phayaban Phra Ram 9, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310；+66 26414777

b. The Emerald Hotel Bangkok；99/1 Ratchadapisek Road,Din Daeng , Bangkok 10400；+66 22764567

(2) Hotel price: 1,300 baht per night for a single room, and 600 baht for three meals a day for a single person. (The above price includes tax and hotel drop-off, but does not include nucleic acid testing, serum antibody testing and antigen testing fees)

(3) The hotel rooms are arranged by China Southern Airlines, and passengers do not need to book by themselves.

(4) The following materials are required for check-in at the hotel :

a. Original passport; b. Original paper reports of the first two or first nucleic acid tests; c. Self-health monitoring form; d. Temperature measurement tools; e. The quarantine certificate issued by Chinese enterprises in Thailand (if it is a Chinese enterprise employee) and other relevant documents used to apply for the health code.

(5) On the day of check-in, you need to pay for 7 days and 6 nights of accommodation and meals in advance, and sign a voluntary closed-loop health management commitment. If a passenger requests a voluntary early termination during the closed-loop period, or is required to terminate the closed-loop early due to violations of closed-loop management requirements, symptoms of COVID-19, abnormal nucleic acid testing (the result is Detected or Inconclusive), etc., according to the regulations of the quarantine hotel, non-stay room rate is refundable only, pre-paid meals and other expenses are non-refundable.

(6) Be sure to abide by local regulations and hotel requirements during your stay. During the quarantine period, it is strictly forbidden for passengers to leave the room or admit other passengers into the room without permission, to pass items by any means, and to order take-out without permission. Passengers who violate the relevant quarantine regulations will be deemed to abandon the trip automatically and lose their eligibility to taking flight. The loss shall be borne by the passenger himself.

3. Closed-loop health management nucleic acid testing arrangements

(1) China Southern Airlines will arrange the testing institution designated by the embassy to come to the hotel to collect samples.

(2) The cost of a single nucleic acid test is 2,500 baht, a single nucleic acid and serum test is 3,000 baht, a single nucleic acid and serum N protein double test is 3,000 baht, and a single antigen test is 500 baht. The above prices are based on the market.

4. Instructions for closed-loop health management

(1) Closed-loop health management is based on the willingness and cooperation of both parties. The hotel will not restrict the personal freedom of passengers. During the closed-loop period, if the passenger wishes to end the closed-loop management ahead of schedule due to personal reasons, he/she can inform the hotel in advance, settle the extra expenses incurred during the stay with the hotel, and apply to the hotel for refund of the room fee on the non-stayed date, the prepaid meal fee is non-refundable, the airline considers that the passenger voluntarily gave up the flight and cancels the relevant flight reservation.

(2) During the closed-loop health management period, the hotel management staff will conduct a complete inspection of the past 24 hours every day. Once a passenger is found to drop around, going out, or having contact with the outside , the closed-loop health management will be terminated immediately. For expenses, passengers can apply to the hotel for a refund of the room fee for the non-stay date, other prepaid expenses such as meal fees are not refundable, and leave the hotel after completion. If there is a serious risk of cross-infection due to the above behavior of the passenger, the relevant responsibility arising therefrom shall be borne by the passenger.

(3) If the passenger has symptoms such as fever (≥37.3℃), dry cough, fatigue, sore throat, decreased sense of smell (taste), diarrhea, or abnormal nucleic acid test (the result is Detected or Inconclusive) during the closed-loop management period or before boarding the plane, or the antigen test is positive, according to the relevant epidemic prevention regulations, the passenger will be denied boarding. When this happens, The refund or change fee of the ticket is free, and the resulting losses and closed-loop management fees will be voluntarily borne by the passenger, the airline does not take responsible.

(4) After obtaining the last negative nucleic acid test report, if the passenger meets the requirements of China Southern Airlines' closed-loop health management regulations, passengers must apply for a health code according to the relevant regulations of the embassy.

(5) All expenses incurred during the closed-loop health management period shall be borne by the passengers themselves, and disputes arising during the period shall be resolved through negotiation between the passengers and the hotel, the airline is not involved.

(6) All personal injury and property loss occurring during the closed-loop health management period shall be resolved through negotiation between the hotel and the passenger, the airline is not involved.

(7) During the closed-loop health management period, if the embassy adjusts the closed-loop health management policy, passengers must fulfill the adjusted closed-loop health management policy requirements.

(8) During the closed-loop management period, the government may disrupt the flight or cancel the flight due to epidemic prevention and control, resulting in passengers not being able to take the flight as scheduled. According to the policy notified by the airline, the passenger's ticket refund and change fee can be exempted, and the closed-loop management fee will be borne by yourself.

(9) If a passenger has an abnormal pre-trip nucleic acid test result (the result is Detected or Inconclusive) or a positive antigen test, other passengers must cooperate with the airline and the embassy to check whether they have a history of close contact. If there is evidence of close contact, the flight reservation will be cancelled. The passenger's ticket refund and change fee can be exempted, and the resulting loss and closed-loop management fee will be voluntarily borne by the passenger himself, the airline does not take responsible.

(10) During the closed-loop health management period, passengers must abide by the relevant epidemic prevention regulations of the local government and the hotel they stay in.

(11) After the closed-loop management in the hotel, passengers must wear a KN95/N95 (no valve) mask during the process of taking arranged vehicle to the airport and when waiting and boarding. It is recommended to wear protective clothing, face shields (goggles) and medical gloves, and keep Dress well at all times and avoid dining in the terminal. China Southern Airlines will strengthen the inspection of epidemic prevention requirements during the check-in process. Those who violate the relevant regulations will be persuaded to terminate the trip.

(12) All consequences caused by the passenger's non-compliance with the closed-loop health management regulations shall be borne by the passenger himself.

5. Other important notices

(1) Chinese- enterprises employee

In order to effectively conduct closed-loop management before boarding, employees of Chinese-enterprises (including central enterprises, state-owned enterprises, and private enterprises) in Thailand and temporary business travelers must also abide by the relevant regulations of the Chinese embassy in Thailand for remote prevention and control. Relevant enterprises must issue quarantine certificates and stamp the company's official seal for those returning to China, and upload them together when applying for the health code. If it is found that the company has not achieved closed-loop isolation as required, the application for the health code of the company's personnel to return to China will be suspended.

See more：

http://www.chinaembassy.or.th/sgxw/202203/t20220330_10657706.html

(2) Passengers from third countries transiting Thailand to China

According to the domestic epidemic prevention and control requirements, if there is no direct flight to China from a third country and the passengers who come to Thailand for transit and return to China need to take a direct flight to Thailand, obtain the health code of the Chinese embassy or consulate in the country of origin, and have entered Thailand for more than 28 days (inclusive), you can apply for a health code at the Chinese embassy and consulate in Thailand. Applicants for health codes need to additionally conduct nucleic acid testing on the 14th day before boarding base on their vaccination status and relevant tests 7 days before boarding in accordance with the regulations of the embassy.

Be informed that when applying for a health code from a third country, people who come to Thailand must truthfully explain their travel trajectory, and upload photos of the complete passport page of the exit stamp of the originating country and the entry stamp of Thailand. Violations of fraud or uploading of other people's passport pages will result in suspension of the qualification to apply for a health code.

See more：

http://www.chinaembassy.or.th/sgxw/202203/t20220330_10657706.html

(3) Passengers with a history of previous infection

Passengers with a history of previous infection, including those who have been diagnosed COVID-19 or nucleic acid testing, serum antibody IgM, and IgG test results are positive (except for positive antibodies due to vaccination), apply for the health code , you should truthfully declare your medical history and testing status to the Chinese embassy and consulate in Thailand,

See more：

http://www.chinaembassy.or.th/sgxw/202203/t20220330_10657706.html

China Southern Airlines

Hotline: +86 4008695539（Oversea）、+86 2095539（China ）

China Southern Airlines Thailand Office：

Tel: +66-26777388

Wechat：BKKCZ026777388

Wechat fan page：南航泰国

email: czsale@cs-air.truemail.co.th

Attached: Pre-boarding Closed - loop health Management Commitment Letter

China Southern Airlines Co., Ltd.

April 19, 2022