China Southern Airlines : Notice on August International Flight Schedule of China Southern Airlines

Dear passengers:

In August, China Southern Airlines can operate 24 international routes per week. The specific flight schedule is as follows:

Region Route Flight Number Departure/Return Schedule (Local Time) Europe CZ307/CZ308 Guangzhou-Amsterdam Every Friday/Friday CZ347/CZ348 Guangzhou-Paris Charles de Gaulle Every Thursday/Thursday North America CZ327/CZ328 Guangzhou-Los Angeles Every Saturday/Sunday Every Thursday/Friday CZ329/CZ330 Guangzhou-Vancouver Every Tuesday/Wednesday Australia and New Zealand CZ325/CZ326 Guangzhou-Sydney Every Saturday/Sunday CZ343/CZ344 Guangzhou-Melbourne Every Tuesday/Wednesday CZ305/CZ306 Guangzhou-Auckland Every Sunday/Sunday Every Thursday/Thursday Southeast Asia CZ8313/CZ8314 Guangzhou-Phnom Penh Every Monday/Monday CZ8353/CZ8354 Shenzhen-Jakarta Every Tuesday/Tuesday CZ3069/CZ3070 Guangzhou-Ho Chi Minh Every Sunday/Sunday CZ6091/CZ6092 Guangzhou-Vientiane Every Friday/Friday CZ349/CZ350 Guangzhou-Kuala Lumpur Every Tuesday/Tuesday Every Friday/Friday CZ3055/CZ3056 Guangzhou-Yangon Every Saturday/Saturday CZ3081/CZ3082 Guangzhou-Bangkok Every Monday/Monday CZ3091 Guangzhou-Manila Every Thursday CZ3039/CZ3040 Guangzhou-Singapore Every Tuesday/Tuesday South Asia CZ391/CZ392 Guangzhou-Dhaka Every Wednesday/Thursday CZ8139/CZ8140 Wuhan-Islamabad Every Monday/Monday Korea and Japan CZ681/CZ682 Shenyang-Seoul Incheon Every Sunday/Sunday CZ3061/CZ3062 Guangzhou-Seoul Incheon Every Thursday/Thursday CZ627/CZ628 Shenyang-Tokyo Narita Every Thursday/Thursday CZ8101/CZ8102 Guangzhou-Tokyo Narita Every Wednesday/Wednesday Africa CZ6043/CZ6044 Changsha-Nairobi Every Wednesday/Wednesday CZ8181/CZ8182 Shenzhen-Nairobi Every Friday/Friday

*Attention please: Flights Nos. CZ8314 Phnom Penh - Guangzhou for August 2, August 9 and August 23 are cancelled.

*The above flight schedule is subject to change. Please refer to China Southern Airlines' official website, APP, WeChat applet and other official channels for details.

If you have a travel plan, we suggest you buy tickets via China Southern Airlines' direct sales channels (website, APP, WeChat applet, 95539 hotline).

We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the above flight adjustment! Thank you for your understanding and support!

China Southern Airlines Co., Ltd.

July 23, 2021