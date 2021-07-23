China Southern Airlines : Notice on August International Flight Schedule of China Southern Airlines

Notice on August International Flight Schedule of China Southern Airlines
Dear passengers:
In August, China Southern Airlines can operate 24 international routes per week. The specific flight schedule is as follows:
|
Region
|
Route
|
Flight Number
|
Departure/Return Schedule (Local Time)
|
Europe
|
CZ307/CZ308
|
Guangzhou-Amsterdam
|
Every Friday/Friday
|
CZ347/CZ348
|
Guangzhou-Paris Charles de Gaulle
|
Every Thursday/Thursday
|
North America
|
CZ327/CZ328
|
Guangzhou-Los Angeles
|
Every Saturday/Sunday
|
Every Thursday/Friday
|
CZ329/CZ330
|
Guangzhou-Vancouver
|
Every Tuesday/Wednesday
|
Australia and New Zealand
|
CZ325/CZ326
|
Guangzhou-Sydney
|
Every Saturday/Sunday
|
CZ343/CZ344
|
Guangzhou-Melbourne
|
Every Tuesday/Wednesday
|
CZ305/CZ306
|
Guangzhou-Auckland
|
Every Sunday/Sunday
|
Every Thursday/Thursday
|
Southeast Asia
|
CZ8313/CZ8314
|
Guangzhou-Phnom Penh
|
Every Monday/Monday
|
CZ8353/CZ8354
|
Shenzhen-Jakarta
|
Every Tuesday/Tuesday
|
CZ3069/CZ3070
|
Guangzhou-Ho Chi Minh
|
Every Sunday/Sunday
|
CZ6091/CZ6092
|
Guangzhou-Vientiane
|
Every Friday/Friday
|
CZ349/CZ350
|
Guangzhou-Kuala Lumpur
|
Every Tuesday/Tuesday
|
Every Friday/Friday
|
CZ3055/CZ3056
|
Guangzhou-Yangon
|
Every Saturday/Saturday
|
CZ3081/CZ3082
|
Guangzhou-Bangkok
|
Every Monday/Monday
|
CZ3091
|
Guangzhou-Manila
|
Every Thursday
|
CZ3039/CZ3040
|
Guangzhou-Singapore
|
Every Tuesday/Tuesday
|
South Asia
|
CZ391/CZ392
|
Guangzhou-Dhaka
|
Every Wednesday/Thursday
|
CZ8139/CZ8140
|
Wuhan-Islamabad
|
Every Monday/Monday
|
Korea and Japan
|
CZ681/CZ682
|
Shenyang-Seoul Incheon
|
Every Sunday/Sunday
|
CZ3061/CZ3062
|
Guangzhou-Seoul Incheon
|
Every Thursday/Thursday
|
CZ627/CZ628
|
Shenyang-Tokyo Narita
|
Every Thursday/Thursday
|
CZ8101/CZ8102
|
Guangzhou-Tokyo Narita
|
Every Wednesday/Wednesday
|
Africa
|
CZ6043/CZ6044
|
Changsha-Nairobi
|
Every Wednesday/Wednesday
|
CZ8181/CZ8182
|
Shenzhen-Nairobi
|
Every Friday/Friday
*Attention please: Flights Nos. CZ8314 Phnom Penh - Guangzhou for August 2, August 9 and August 23 are cancelled.
*The above flight schedule is subject to change. Please refer to China Southern Airlines' official website, APP, WeChat applet and other official channels for details.
If you have a travel plan, we suggest you buy tickets via China Southern Airlines' direct sales channels (website, APP, WeChat applet, 95539 hotline).
We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the above flight adjustment! Thank you for your understanding and support!
China Southern Airlines Co., Ltd.
July 23, 2021
Disclaimer
China Southern Airlines Company Ltd. published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 07:17:11 UTC.