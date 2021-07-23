Log in
    1055   CNE1000002T6

CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED

(1055)
  Report
China Southern Airlines : Notice on August International Flight Schedule of China Southern Airlines

07/23/2021 | 03:18am EDT
Notice on August International Flight Schedule of China Southern Airlines

Dear passengers:

In August, China Southern Airlines can operate 24 international routes per week. The specific flight schedule is as follows:

Region Route Flight Number Departure/Return Schedule (Local Time)
Europe CZ307/CZ308 Guangzhou-Amsterdam Every Friday/Friday
CZ347/CZ348 Guangzhou-Paris Charles de Gaulle Every Thursday/Thursday
North America CZ327/CZ328 Guangzhou-Los Angeles Every Saturday/Sunday
Every Thursday/Friday
CZ329/CZ330 Guangzhou-Vancouver Every Tuesday/Wednesday
Australia and New Zealand CZ325/CZ326 Guangzhou-Sydney Every Saturday/Sunday
CZ343/CZ344 Guangzhou-Melbourne Every Tuesday/Wednesday
CZ305/CZ306 Guangzhou-Auckland Every Sunday/Sunday
Every Thursday/Thursday
Southeast Asia CZ8313/CZ8314 Guangzhou-Phnom Penh Every Monday/Monday
CZ8353/CZ8354 Shenzhen-Jakarta Every Tuesday/Tuesday
CZ3069/CZ3070 Guangzhou-Ho Chi Minh Every Sunday/Sunday
CZ6091/CZ6092 Guangzhou-Vientiane Every Friday/Friday
CZ349/CZ350 Guangzhou-Kuala Lumpur Every Tuesday/Tuesday
Every Friday/Friday
CZ3055/CZ3056 Guangzhou-Yangon Every Saturday/Saturday
CZ3081/CZ3082 Guangzhou-Bangkok Every Monday/Monday
CZ3091 Guangzhou-Manila Every Thursday
CZ3039/CZ3040 Guangzhou-Singapore Every Tuesday/Tuesday
South Asia CZ391/CZ392 Guangzhou-Dhaka Every Wednesday/Thursday
CZ8139/CZ8140 Wuhan-Islamabad Every Monday/Monday
Korea and Japan CZ681/CZ682 Shenyang-Seoul Incheon Every Sunday/Sunday
CZ3061/CZ3062 Guangzhou-Seoul Incheon Every Thursday/Thursday
CZ627/CZ628 Shenyang-Tokyo Narita Every Thursday/Thursday
CZ8101/CZ8102 Guangzhou-Tokyo Narita Every Wednesday/Wednesday
Africa CZ6043/CZ6044 Changsha-Nairobi Every Wednesday/Wednesday
CZ8181/CZ8182 Shenzhen-Nairobi Every Friday/Friday

*Attention please: Flights Nos. CZ8314 Phnom Penh - Guangzhou for August 2, August 9 and August 23 are cancelled.

*The above flight schedule is subject to change. Please refer to China Southern Airlines' official website, APP, WeChat applet and other official channels for details.

If you have a travel plan, we suggest you buy tickets via China Southern Airlines' direct sales channels (website, APP, WeChat applet, 95539 hotline).

We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the above flight adjustment! Thank you for your understanding and support!

China Southern Airlines Co., Ltd.

July 23, 2021

Disclaimer

China Southern Airlines Company Ltd. published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 07:17:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
