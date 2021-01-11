China Southern Airlines : Notice on Suspension of Flights Between Guangzhou and London

Dear passengers：

According to the prevention and control guidance for Covid-19 pandemic from Chinese government, the operation of flights CZ303/304 between Guangzhou and London will be suspended from January 14, 2021 to January 28, 2021. If you have a booking on the above flights, please contact the original ticketing purchase channel or our hotline +86-4008695539 for involuntary refund.

China Southern Airlines are closely monitoring the dynamic situation and will adjust schedule as appropriate. We do advise passengers to check the latest flight updates regularly.

We apologize for the inconvenience caused, and look forward to your understanding and cooperation.

China Southern Airlines Co., Ltd

January 11, 2021