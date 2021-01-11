Log in
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED

CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED

(1055)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

China Southern Airlines : Notice on Suspension of Flights Between Guangzhou and London

01/11/2021 | 02:35pm EST
Notice on Suspension of Flights Between Guangzhou and London

Dear passengers：

According to the prevention and control guidance for Covid-19 pandemic from Chinese government, the operation of flights CZ303/304 between Guangzhou and London will be suspended from January 14, 2021 to January 28, 2021. If you have a booking on the above flights, please contact the original ticketing purchase channel or our hotline +86-4008695539 for involuntary refund.

China Southern Airlines are closely monitoring the dynamic situation and will adjust schedule as appropriate. We do advise passengers to check the latest flight updates regularly.

We apologize for the inconvenience caused, and look forward to your understanding and cooperation.

China Southern Airlines Co., Ltd

January 11, 2021

Disclaimer

China Southern Airlines Company Ltd. published this content on 11 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2021 19:35:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 92 878 M 14 334 M 14 334 M
Net income 2020 -8 305 M -1 282 M -1 282 M
Net Debt 2020 130 B 19 990 M 19 990 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,77x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 92 834 M 11 969 M 14 327 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,39x
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 103 876
Free-Float 46,3%
Chart CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Southern Airlines Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 4,65 CNY
Last Close Price 4,24 CNY
Spread / Highest target 26,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xu Lun Ma Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jia Shi Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hai Long Zhu Chief Operating Officer
Jin Song Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Shu Ge Jiao Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.23%12 194
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-0.47%25 418
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-3.94%21 559
AIR CHINA LIMITED-7.70%14 642
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.0.09%12 597
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.-1.91%10 564
