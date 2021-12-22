Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Southern Airlines Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1055   CNE1000002T6

CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED

(1055)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Southern Airlines : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - Form 6-K

12/22/2021 | 11:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is published pursuant to rules 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

As China Southern Airlines Company Limited has published the "Announcement of China Southern Airlines Company Limited in relation to the Approval by China Southern Air Holding Company Limited on the Non-public Issue of A Shares and the Non-public Issue of H Shares" on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the full text of the announcement is set out below for information purpose.

By order of the Board
China Southern Airlines Company Limited Xie Bing
Company Secretary

Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China 21 December 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors include Ma Xu Lun and Han Wen Sheng as executive Directors; and Liu Chang Le, Gu Hui Zhong, Guo Wei and Yan Andrew Y as independent non-executive Directors.

1

Stock short name: China South Air Stock Code: 600029 Notice No.: Lin 2021-052

Announcement of China Southern Airlines Company Limited in relation to

the Approval by China Southern Air Holding Company Limited on

the Non-public Issue of A Shares and the Non-public Issue of H Shares

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company and all of its members confirm that the contents of this announcement do not contain any misrepresentations, misleading statements or material omission, and jointly and severally accept full responsibilities for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this announcement.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (the "Company") held the third meeting of the ninth session of the Board on 29 October 2021, which considered the relevant proposals in relation to the non-public issue of A shares and the non-public issue of H shares of the Company. Please refer to the relevant announcements published on the China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News and Securities Times and the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) on 30 October 2021 for details.

On 21 December 2021, the Company received the "Approval on Relevant Matters for the Non-public Issue of A Shares and H Shares by China Southern Airlines Company Limited" (Nan Hang Ji Tuan Fa [2021] No. 25) from China Southern Air Holding Company Limited ("CSAH"), the controlling shareholder of the Company, stating that, in accordance with the relevant provisions of the "Measures for the Supervision and Administration of State-owned Equities of Listed Companies" (Order No. 36 of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, the Minister of Finance and the China Securities Regulatory Commission), CSAH agreed in principle to the Company's overall proposal of the non-public issue of A shares of 803,571,428 shares with the total amount of capital raised of no more than RMB4,500 million (including RMB4,500 million), and the non-public issue of H shares of no more than 855,028,969 shares (including 855,028,969 shares) with the total amount of capital raised of no more than HK$1,800 million (including HK$1,800 million) (the aforementioned non-public issue of A shares and the non-public issue of H shares are collectively referred to as the "Issuance").

The overall proposal for the Issuance of the Company is still subject to the approval by the shareholders' general meeting of the Company, and will be implemented upon obtaining the approval by the China Securities Regulatory Commission. According to the progress of this matter, the Company will strictly perform its information disclosure obligation in time in accordance with the rules and requirements of relevant laws and regulations regarding the non-public issue of shares by listed companies. Investors are advised to be aware of the investment risks.

The Board of Directors of

China Southern Airlines Company Limited

21 December 2021

2

Disclaimer

China Southern Airlines Company Ltd. published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 16:26:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
11:27aCHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - Form 6-K
PU
12/16CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA - Form 6-K
PU
12/16China Southern Airlines' Passenger Count, Cargo Volume Drop in November
MT
12/15China’s Aviation Sector Posts Lower Passenger Trips, Cargo Transport in November
MT
12/15China Southern Airlines Company Limited Reports Operating Results for the Month and Yea..
CI
12/09China's domestic air traffic recovery faltering due to zero-COVID policy
RE
11/29CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : Notice on Suspending the Transportation of Transfer Passengers f..
PU
11/28Asian Travel Stocks Fall on Omicron Fears
DJ
11/26CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : ANNOUNCEMENT CHANGE OF EMPLOYEES' REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISOR - Fo..
PU
11/26China Southern Airlines Company Limited Elects Yang Bin as Employees Representative Sup..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 108 B 16 989 M 16 989 M
Net income 2021 -8 191 M -1 286 M -1 286 M
Net Debt 2021 171 B 26 902 M 26 902 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,33x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 117 B 15 017 M 18 393 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,67x
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 100 431
Free-Float 29,1%
Chart CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Southern Airlines Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 4,41 CNY
Average target price 4,50 CNY
Spread / Average Target 2,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xu Lun Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wen Sheng Han Vice Chairman & President
Yong Yao EVP, Chief Accountant & Financial Officer
Jia Shi Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hai Long Zhu Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-6.49%14 953
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-4.20%24 568
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-4.06%19 910
AIR CHINA LIMITED-16.39%16 209
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.1.57%14 225
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED1.71%12 137