China Southern Airlines : PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS - Form 6-K

PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS

On 28 November 2022, the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors", and each a "Director") of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") resolved to propose to appoint Mr. Luo Lai Jun ("Mr. Luo") as an executive Director and Mr. Cai Hong Ping ("Mr. Cai") as an independent non-executive Director of the 9th session of the Board based on the recommendation proposed by nomination committee of the Board of the Company (the "Proposed Appointments").

In accordance with the articles of association of the Company, the Proposed Appointments are subject to the approval by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") at a general meeting of the Company. The Proposed Appointments will be submitted to the first extraordinary general meeting of 2022 of the Company to be held on Wednesday, 28 December 2022 at 2:00 p.m. (the "EGM") for consideration. Upon due appointment of Mr. Luo and Mr. Cai, each of them will enter into a service contract with the Company and shall hold their office until the expiration of the term of the current session of the Board, respectively.

The biographical details of Mr. Luo and Mr. Cai are as follows:

Mr. Luo Lai Jun, male, born in October 1971 (aged 51), graduated from Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, majoring in Accounting and also obtained an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) degree from Tsinghua University and is a member of the Chinese Communist Party. He began his career in July 1993. He served as the Manager of Finance Department in Shanghai Branch of the Company, Deputy Director of the Purchasing Office in Finance Department of the Company, Deputy Manager and Manager of Finance Department of Guizhou Airlines Company Limited. He has acted as a member of the party committee, Chief Financial Officer and manager of Finance Department of Guizhou Airlines Company Limited in June 2003; Director of Business Assessment Office of the Company in June 2005; Deputy Director of Commercial Steering Committee and General Manager and Party Member of Financing Plan Department of the Company in November 2005; General Manager and Deputy Party Secretary of Freight Department of the Company in February 2009; the General Manager and the Deputy Party Secretary of Dalian Branch of the Company in July 2012; Executive Deputy Director General and the Deputy Party Secretary of Commercial Steering Committee of the Company in November 2016; Director General and the Deputy Party Secretary of Commercial Steering Committee of the Company in August 2017; Executive Vice President and the Party Member of China Southern Air Holding Company Limited and Executive Vice President of the Company in March 2019; Deputy Party Secretary of China Southern Air Holding Company Limited and Executive Vice President of the Company in September 2022. Currently, he also serves as Chairman of China Southern Airlines Henan Airlines Company Limited, Vice Chairman of Sichuan Airlines Co., Ltd., Director of TravelSky Technology Limited, Vice President of the fifth Council of China Air Transport Association and Vice Chairman of the seventh Council of China Communications and Transportation Association.

