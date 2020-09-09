Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Southern Airlines Company Limited    1055   CNE1000002T6

CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED

(1055)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Southern Airlines : Plans to List Logistics Subsidiary to Attract Capital

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 05:17am EDT

By Ben Otto

China Southern Airlines Co. plans to list a wholly owned cargo-logistics unit to attract capital, it said Wednesday.

The carrier said it intends to list China Southern Airlines Cargo Logistics (Guangzhou) Co. on the Shanghai United Assets and Equity Exchange, recruiting as few as one and as many as 15 strategic investors through a capital increase.

Upon completion of the capital increase, China Southern Airlines will remain the unit's controlling shareholder, it said.

The airline said it would determine final investors and transaction prices in the course of competitive negotiations.

The plan comes after the state-owned company swung to a deep loss in the first half as the Covid-19 pandemic crimped global air travel.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
05:17aCHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : Plans to List Logistics Subsidiary to Attract Capital
DJ
04:35aCHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : Overseas regulatory announcement
PU
09/03China offers coronavirus vaccine candidates to aviation industry workers - no..
RE
08/28Air China, China Southern post narrower quarterly losses but fares stay low
RE
08/28CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : Announcement on change in accounting estimates
PU
08/28CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : Swung to 1st Half Net Loss
DJ
08/18US and China agree to double airline flights between them
AQ
08/18China, U.S. will allow air carriers to double flights between nations
RE
08/18China, U.S. will allow air carriers to double flights between nations
RE
08/13CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : Announcement on key operating data
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 95 622 M 13 968 M 13 968 M
Net income 2020 -9 882 M -1 444 M -1 444 M
Net Debt 2020 182 B 26 542 M 26 542 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,47x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 86 771 M 12 679 M 12 675 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,81x
EV / Sales 2021 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 103 876
Free-Float 46,3%
Chart CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Southern Airlines Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 4,19 CNY
Last Close Price 4,09 CNY
Spread / Highest target 18,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xu Lun Ma Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jia Shi Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chang Shun Wang Chairman
Li Xin Xiao Chief Financial Officer, Chief Accountant & EVP
Jin Song Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-11.64%12 679
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-44.36%20 182
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-19.34%15 697
AIR CHINA LIMITED-27.18%14 324
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-57.68%11 118
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-11.02%10 686
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group