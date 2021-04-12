China Southern Airlines : 2020 Annual results announcement

Favorable Factors in 2020
China was the world's fastest recovering and best performing aviation market in 2020
Recovery of passenger traffic leads the world
China's civil aviation sector handled 420 million passenger trips in 2020, which was 63.3% of that in 2019.
Oil Price and exchange rate benefits the industry
In 2020, the average price of Brent crude oil decreased by 32.69% YoY, while the yuan's central parity exchange rate against the US dollar rose by 6.47%.
Outstanding performance in cargo and mail transportation
The domestic transport of cargo and mail hit 6.77 million tonnesin 2020, or 89.8% of that in 2019.
2020 Annual Results
