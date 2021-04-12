Log in
China Southern Airlines : 2020 Annual results announcement

04/12/2021
2020 中国南方航空 年 度 业 绩

Annual Results

(International Financial Reporting Standards)

Contents

  1. Industry Overview
  2. Business Overview
  3. Financial Highlights
  4. Future Prospects

01

Industry Overview

Unfavorable Factors in 2020

Global outbreak of

The pandemic triggersa global

economic recession

Covid-19

In 2020, more than 80 million

The IMF warned that the globaleconomy

confirmed cases of coronavirus

was expected to shrink by 3.5%in 2020.

were detected worldwide.

2020 Annual Results

Aviation industry is

facing a crisis

Accordingto the statistics releasedby IATA, the total number of global passengers in 2020 down by 60%.

Favorable Factors in 2020

China was the world's fastest recovering and best performing aviation market in 2020

Recovery of passenger traffic leads the world

China's civil aviation sector handled 420 million passenger trips in 2020, which was 63.3% of that in 2019.

Oil Price and exchange rate benefits the industry

In 2020, the average price of Brent crude oil decreased by 32.69% YoY, while the yuan's central parity exchange rate against the US dollar rose by 6.47%.

Outstanding performance in cargo and mail transportation

The domestic transport of cargo and mail hit 6.77 million tonnesin 2020, or 89.8% of that in 2019.

2020 Annual Results

Financials
Sales 2021 132 B 20 167 M 20 167 M
Net income 2021 882 M 135 M 135 M
Net Debt 2021 173 B 26 425 M 26 425 M
P/E ratio 2021 109x
Yield 2021 0,31%
Capitalization 94 949 M 14 499 M 14 504 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,03x
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 100 431
Free-Float 30,5%
Technical analysis trends CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 5,18 CNY
Last Close Price 4,68 CNY
Spread / Highest target 23,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xu Lun Ma Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jia Shi Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hai Long Zhu Chief Operating Officer
Jin Song Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Shu Ge Jiao Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED20.13%9 664
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.21.41%31 332
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC0.52%21 904
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.29.85%18 907
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.29.13%14 333
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED30.84%12 646
