China Southern Airlines : Notice on Suspending the Transportation of Transfer Passengers from Certain Countries to China

Dear passengers：

In accordance with the needs of epidemic prevention and control, China Southern Airlines will suspend the transportation of passengers departing from the following 25 countries and transferring to China via a third country from 00:00 GMT+8 on April 24，2021：

Africa Ghana, Guinea, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Mozambique, Algeria, Uganda, Congo(DRC), Sudan, Djibouti, Senegal, Benin Asia India, Philippines, UAE, Iran, Saudi Arabia Europe Russia, Serbia, Belarus

China Southern Airlines Paris-Guangzhou flights temporarily do not accept passengers from the United Kingdom, Brazil, Argentina, Chile transit.

If you have purchased a ticket which departs from the above countries and transfers to China via a third country, and while the flight from the third country to China is operated by China Southern Airlines, please kindly contact the original ticketing channel for refund before the flight takes off.

Please check the local Chinese Embassy/Consulate's official website for transferring to China via a third country requirements.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

China Southern Airlines Co., Ltd.

April 23, 2021