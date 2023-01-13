Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Southern Airlines Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1055   CNE1000002T6

CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED

(1055)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08:26 2023-01-13 am EST
5.730 HKD   +5.33%
07:36aChina Southern Airlines to Delist From NYSE
DJ
06:32aNorth American Morning Briefing: Big Day For Bank Earnings
DJ
05:53aMarketScreener's World Press Review: January 13
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Southern Airlines to Delist From NYSE

01/13/2023 | 07:36am EST
By Will Feuer


China Southern Airlines Co. said it has notified the New York Stock Exchange that it plans to apply for the voluntary delisting of its American depositary shares that trade on the NYSE.

The Guangzhou-based airline gave various reasons for the delisting. It said its NYSE-listed ADSs have relatively limited trading volume, and that the company has never conducted a follow-on financing of securities listed on the NYSE since the listing of its ADSs on the NYSE.

China Southern Airlines also said the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and the Shanghai Stock Exchange are strong alternatives for the company, and there are considerable costs associated with maintaining the listing of the ADSs on the NYSE.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-13-23 0735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED 5.33% 5.73 Delayed Quote.7.09%
SHANGHAI A INDEX 1.01% 3349.47 Real-time Quote.2.40%
SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE B SHARES INDEX 0.41% 287.2183 Real-time Quote.1.44%
Financials
Sales 2022 89 160 M 13 235 M 13 235 M
Net income 2022 -22 695 M -3 369 M -3 369 M
Net Debt 2022 194 B 28 814 M 28 814 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,52x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 126 B 18 660 M 18 660 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,59x
EV / Sales 2023 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 98 098
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Southern Airlines Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 4,69 CNY
Average target price 4,44 CNY
Spread / Average Target -5,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xu Lun Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wen Sheng Han Vice Chairman & President
Yong Yao Chief Financial Officer, Chief Accountant & EVP
Ji Dong Ren Chairman-Supervisory Board & Executive VP
Zhi Gang Li Chief Engineer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED7.09%18 660
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED1.81%27 388
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.20.51%25 345
AIR CHINA LIMITED4.17%19 861
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC18.88%17 877
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.36.07%16 771