Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shanghai Stock Exchange  >  China Spacesat Co.,Ltd.    600118   CNE000000SM3

CHINA SPACESAT CO.,LTD.

(600118)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Spacesat : Trump administration says Sinochem and others backed by Chinese military

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 04:01pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund in Shanghai

The Trump administration has determined that another 11 Chinese firms, including construction giant China Communications Construction Company, are owned or controlled by the Chinese military, the Pentagon said on Friday, laying the groundwork for new sanctions.

The Department of Defense earlier this year designated 20 top Chinese firms as Chinese military companies operating directly or indirectly in the United States, including those "owned or controlled" by the People's Liberation Army that provide commercial services, manufacture, produce or export.

The updated list also included China Three Gorges Corporation Limited [CYTGP.UL], Sinochem Group Co Ltd [SASADA.UL] and China Spacesat.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Pentagon's designations do not trigger penalties, but a 1999 law that mandates compilation of the list says the president may impose sanctions that could include blocking all property of the listed parties.

The Pentagon has come under pressure from lawmakers of both U.S. political parties to publish the list, amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing over technology, trade and foreign policy.

The list will likely add to tensions between the world's two largest economies, which have been at loggerheads over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic and China's move to impose security legislation on Hong Kong, among multiple points of friction that have worsened this year.

On Wednesday, the United States blacklisted 24 Chinese companies, including China Communications Construction Company, and targeted individuals it said were part of construction and military actions in the South China Sea, the first such U.S. sanctions move against Beijing over the disputed strategic waterway.

(Reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Richard Chang)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED -0.22% 4.49 End-of-day quote.-29.29%
CHINA SPACESAT CO.,LTD. 2.31% 39.42 End-of-day quote.84.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CHINA SPACESAT CO.,LTD.
04:01pCHINA SPACESAT : Trump administration says Sinochem and others backed by Chinese..
RE
08/21CHINA SPACESAT CO.,LTD. : half-yearly earnings release
08/19China shares weaken as investors shed high-value healthcare, tech stocks
RE
06/08China's new yuan loans expected to fall in May, policy support intact - Reute..
RE
03/17CHINA SPACESAT CO.,LTD. : annual earnings release
2019CHINA SPACESAT CO., LTD. : annual earnings release
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 554 M 1 100 M 1 100 M
Net income 2020 409 M 59,6 M 59,6 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 113x
Yield 2020 0,28%
Capitalization 46 614 M 6 790 M 6 790 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 6,17x
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,36x
Nbr of Employees 4 194
Free-Float 47,9%
Chart CHINA SPACESAT CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Spacesat Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA SPACESAT CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price
Last Close Price 39,42 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yu Jun Ge President & Director
Hong Tai Zhang Chairman
Wei Hu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yuan Li Chief Financial Officer
Yue Ming Mo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA SPACESAT CO.,LTD.84.46%6 609
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION1.56%110 425
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-47.23%98 327
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-31.05%91 860
AIRBUS SE-44.73%66 652
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-0.74%58 182
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group