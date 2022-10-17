Advanced search
    326   BMG8437G3195

CHINA STAR ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED

(326)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-10-17 am EDT
0.7700 HKD   -3.75%
Consumer Shares Gain as Consumer Discretionary Stocks Surge -- Consumer Roundup

10/17/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose as consumer discretionary stocks led gainers.

Americans will spend a record amount on costumes, decorations and other Halloween items this year, according to the National Retail Federation. Total spending is expected to hit $10.6 billion, an increase of 5%, or $500 million, over last year, the National Retail Federation estimates. That's up $2 billion, or 20%, over the $8.8 billion spent on Halloween in 2019 -- the last trick-or-treat before the Covid-19 pandemic.

An Australian regulator hit one of the country's main casino operators with a record fine, as authorities increase scrutiny of an industry that has faced questions over how it attracts international high-rollers, particularly from China.

Star Entertainment Group, which runs a large casino in Sydney, was fined A$100 million by the New South Wales Independent Casino Commission. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-17-22 1749ET

Financials
Sales 2021 3,72 M 0,47 M 0,47 M
Net income 2021 -156 M -19,9 M -19,9 M
Net Debt 2021 1 387 M 177 M 177 M
P/E ratio 2021 -13,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 895 M 241 M 241 M
EV / Sales 2020 779x
EV / Sales 2021 928x
Nbr of Employees 81
Free-Float 34,0%
Chart CHINA STAR ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Star Entertainment Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA STAR ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wah Keung Heung Chairman
Cho Sing Hung Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Chi Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Chak Lam Tang Independent Non-Executive Director
Ming Yin Chen Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA STAR ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-3.61%251
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-55.66%6 582
TOHO COMPANY LTD3.35%5 996
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-14.75%3 588
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.-20.14%2 635
BEIJING JETSEN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD-25.91%1 679