Recently, Professor Yi Yaolin and his delegation from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore led a team to visit Project P103 for an in-depth tour and exchange. Representatives from CSCEC's project management department and key personnel from Project P103 participated in the event.
During the visit, Professor Yi and his delegation gained a detailed understanding of the project's progress, technological applications, and future plans. They expressed their appreciation for the achievements in related project areas. Both parties engaged in thorough discussions on technical research, talent cultivation, and project cooperation, exploring potential future collaboration directions and models.
This visit not only enhanced mutual understanding and trust but also laid a solid foundation for subsequent collaborations between the university and the project.
29 May 2024