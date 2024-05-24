Recently, the 2024 China-Arab Entrepreneurs Summit opened in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. Over 200 representatives from political and business sectors in China and Arab countries gathered to explore new cooperation opportunities under the theme of seizing new opportunities for China-Arab cooperation, with a focus on green energy, intelligent manufacturing, technological innovation, and financial investment.

CSCEC was invited to attend the summit's opening ceremony and delivered a keynote speech on infrastructure connectivity and shaping a new blueprint for China-Arab cooperation. The speech highlighted key cases where CSCEC has promoted infrastructure connectivity and enhanced production capacity cooperation in Arab countries. It also detailed the company's efforts in advancing technological innovation and fulfilling social responsibilities in the Gulf region.

The summit, organized by the Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation and the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry, will span five days. It will feature a series of events including the forum between entrepreneurs of China and Dubai, the seminar between entrepreneurs of China and Saudi Arabia, as well as visits to companies and institutions, and cultural exchange activities in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Riyadh.