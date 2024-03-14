Recently, the National Road No.1 of the Republic of the Congo built by CSCEC was featured on the special first-day cover of the stamps on the 60th Anniversary of the diplomatic relations between China and the Republic of the Congo.

With a total length of 536 kilometers, the National Road No.1 starts from the port city of Pointe-Noire, connecting important cities such as Dolisie and Nkayi, and finally reaches Brazzaville, the capital. The construction of this project has greatly improved the transportation and communication capabilities of the Republic of the Congo and provided significant impetus to the country's economic development. During the construction, CSCEC trained a large number of local workers, promoting local employment and improving transportation conditions.