In a recent event themed "witness happiness, creating and sharing a better life", CSCEC organized an open day event for the 27.7-kilometer Elkhele Canal tunnel project. Over 50 experts from the Institution of Engineers, Sri Lanka attended the event. The experts delved into the project's particulars, construction processes, progress updates, local employment, and the training of personnel through the UWB College (UpWe Build). They expressed full acknowledgment and recognition for the construction and developmental achievements of the project.

