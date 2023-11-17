In a recent event themed "witness happiness, creating and sharing a better life", CSCEC organized an open day event for the 27.7-kilometer Elkhele Canal tunnel project. Over 50 experts from the Institution of Engineers, Sri Lanka attended the event. The experts delved into the project's particulars, construction processes, progress updates, local employment, and the training of personnel through the UWB College (UpWe Build). They expressed full acknowledgment and recognition for the construction and developmental achievements of the project.
- Malaysia's LONGi 2.8GW New Solar Module Plant goes into operation
- Sri Lanka's first concrete bridge designed to European standards completed and opened to traffic
- Project department of rehabilitation works on four Senegalese stadiums receives gratitude letter from local school
- Several projects by CSCEC receive awards
- Main line of Uganda's KS-73KM road upgrading and renovation project passes acceptance
- Gabon's Alibandeng comprehensive school project passes final acceptance
Disclaimer
China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. published this content on 16 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2023 04:33:01 UTC.